WKSD/WERT set broadcast schedules

VW independent sports

Here are this year’s high school football broadcast schedules for radio stations 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. WKSD will once again offer a variety of the top games from Paulding and Van Wert counties, while WERT will once again serve as the “Voice of the Van Wert Cougars.”

Live pregame coverage for all games on both radio stations will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7 p.m. Schedules are subject to change.

WKSD

August 22 – New Bremen at Wayne Trace

August 29 – Marion Local at Crestview

September 5 – Crestview at Wayne Trace

September 12 – Paulding at Wayne Trace

September 19 – Antwerp at Hicksville

September 26 – Fairview at Paulding

October 3 – Crestview at Bluffton

October 10 – Wayne Trace at Antwerp

October 17 – Paulding at Tinora

October 24 – Antwerp at Paulding

WERT

August 22 – Van Wert at Bryan

August 29 – Van Wert at Elida

September 5 – Bath at Van Wert

September 12 – Celina at Van Wert

September 19 – Van Wert at Defiance

September 26 – Wapakoneta at Van Wert

October 3 – Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial

October 10 – Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert

October 17 – Van Wert at Shawnee

October 24 – Kenton at Van Wert