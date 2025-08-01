WKSD/WERT set broadcast schedules
VW independent sports
Here are this year’s high school football broadcast schedules for radio stations 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. WKSD will once again offer a variety of the top games from Paulding and Van Wert counties, while WERT will once again serve as the “Voice of the Van Wert Cougars.”
Live pregame coverage for all games on both radio stations will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7 p.m. Schedules are subject to change.
WKSD
August 22 – New Bremen at Wayne Trace
August 29 – Marion Local at Crestview
September 5 – Crestview at Wayne Trace
September 12 – Paulding at Wayne Trace
September 19 – Antwerp at Hicksville
September 26 – Fairview at Paulding
October 3 – Crestview at Bluffton
October 10 – Wayne Trace at Antwerp
October 17 – Paulding at Tinora
October 24 – Antwerp at Paulding
WERT
August 22 – Van Wert at Bryan
August 29 – Van Wert at Elida
September 5 – Bath at Van Wert
September 12 – Celina at Van Wert
September 19 – Van Wert at Defiance
September 26 – Wapakoneta at Van Wert
October 3 – Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial
October 10 – Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert
October 17 – Van Wert at Shawnee
October 24 – Kenton at Van Wert
POSTED: 08/01/25 at 8:27 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports