Area Agency on Aging 3 seeking input

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — Every four years Area Agency on Aging 3 conducts a Needs Assessment Survey to help gather data to form the Strategic Plan that will be a blueprint for operations for the future.

The Needs Assessment Survey is given to individuals enrolled in the agency’s programs, providers and community members. The survey is distributed throughout the 7-county service area of Area Agency on Aging 3, including, Allen Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam and Van Wert counties. The Strategic Plan is a document that will help drive the services, supports and resources for the aging population in those seven counties.

“The Needs Assessment survey is a vital tool that helps us truly understand the evolving needs, challenges, and priorities of older adults, caregivers, and individuals with disabilities in our community,” said Dre White, Vice President of Community Living Services at Area Agency on Aging 3. “The feedback we receive will directly shape our Strategic Area Plan, guiding how services are designed, where resources are directed, and how we advocate for the needs of those we serve over the coming years.”

White went on to state that every voice matters, and that Area Agency on Aging 3 is asking the community to take just a few minutes to help shape a stronger, more responsive future.

To participate in the survey, community members can go to www.aaa3.org to find the link for the survey. The survey shouldn’t take more than a few minutes of time to complete.