Chamber planning 2026 Italy trip

VW independent staff

If you’ve dreamed of a trip to Italy, this may be of interest to you.

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce is offering a two-week trip southern Italy and Sicily, October 22-November 4, 2026. It includes an optional two-night pre-tour in Palermo and a two-night post-tour in Rome.

The 14-day trip will include 20 meals, plus eye catching views of the beauty and history of Palermo, Monreale, Agrigento’s, Valley of the Temples, Piazza, Amerina, Giardini Naxos, Taormina, Strait of Messina, Matera, Sorrento, Positano, and Pompeii, a winery tour and tasting and more. Other immersive excursions, such as the flavors of Sicily, a Mount Etna Offroad Adventure with a Winery Lunch, or exploring Matera Alberobello’s Trull are available for an additional fee.

For more information or to book a trip, visit the Chamber office at 118 N. Washington St. in Van Wert or click here.