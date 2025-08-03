Clement Edward “Ed” Talboom

Clement Edward “Ed” Talboom, 88, of Delphos, passed away Monday, July 21, 2025, at his residence.

He was born November 29, 1936, in Delphos, to Leon and Bessie (Fare) Talboom. Ed married the former Sandra Ellen Makuh.

He was a retired carpenter from Tuttle Construction in Lima. Ed was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and the Eagles, both in Delphos. He was also a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

He is survived by a son, Shane Talboom, and two grandchildren, Paige Talboom and Jacob Talboom.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandra Ellen Talboom; a brother, John, and sisters, Betty Wegesin, Rosemary Fry and Bertie Zink.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 9, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Delphos with Pastor Carol Pretorius, officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.