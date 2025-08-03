Cougars open season…

Van Wert’s golf season began on Friday as the the Cougars took part in the Celina Invitational at the Lynx. Van Wert finished third out of 17 teams with a score of 340. Senior returning letterman Griffin McCracken was low man for the Cougars with an 82, and following in his footsteps were three other seniors – Carter Wright (83), Trevor Halker (86) and Brock Stoller (89). In his first varsity match, freshman Cal Byrum carded a 94. First place went to Ottawa-Glandorf, shooting an excellent round of 317, followed up by St. Mary’s with a 322. The match medalist was Alex Bellman Ottawa-Glandorf with a one over par 73. The Cougars will return to action today at the Defiance Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Course. Photo submitted