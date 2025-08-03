VWACCB plans free concert in Celina

VW independent staff/submitted information

CELINA — This Saturday, August 9, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will present a concert in the Harley C. Jones Memorial Rotary Amphitheater located in Celina’s Bryson Park by the lake. The free concert is open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. and music performed will include a variety of selections that should appeal to all listeners.

Thereasa Anderson will be featured, performing the trombone solo “Londonderry Air” (Oh Danny Boy). Theresa has been playing trombone with the Van Wert Community Band since 2018 and assisting the Lincolnview bands for the past six years. She is the music teacher at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School in Van Wert. Theresa and her husband Logan reside in Van Wert with their four children.

A clarinet solo “As Time Goes By” will be performed by Stott Turner. Scott serves as Director of Music at Van Wert’s First United Methodist Church, where he directs the Chancel Choir and plays the pipe organ. He is a music teacher at Lincolnview Elementary, and had previously been assistant band director for Van Wert City Schools. Scott is a graduate of Ohio State University and Van Wert High School.

The Neil Diamond classic “America” will be sung by Warren Bowery. Warren is a retired band, choir and music teacher, having served at Ottoville Local Schools for 30 years. He also directed the high school spring musical there for 36 years. He performs around the area as a guitarist and vocalist, and has been playing saxophone with the VWACCB for 10 years. Warren and his wife Susan are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary in August.

The program will also feature a melody of songs by Simon and Garfunkel, and the hit song “Africa” by Toto. The concert will conclude with patriotic songs to honor the U.S.A.

Bring a lawn chair to place on the cement risers or find a little shade by the beautiful big tree beside the stage. Paved parking is close and new lights and sidewalks have been installed. Restrooms are also close to the venue.

The band members and director are excited to present this live performance. Please join the band directed by Richard Sherrick, retired Parkway band director, and members from, Van Wert, Ohio City, Delphos, Convoy, Chat, Middle Point, Coldwater, Mendon, Spencerville, Celina and Rockford for this special concert.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. Please listen to the local radio station or visit the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band Facebook page for updates.