VWHS season ticket, punch pass info

VW independent sports

Van Wert High School has released information about season tickets and individual game tickets for Cougar football games, along with adult and student punch pass information for other sports.

Football season tickets

Fans may purchase football season tickets at the Van Wert High School Office beginning Monday, August 11, through Friday, August 15, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Tickets will also be available for purchase in the athletic director’s office on the evening of August 18 from 6-8 p.m. during the home volleyball game against Paulding. 2024-2025 season ticket holders will receive the same seats. New season ticket holders can choose their seats when they stop by the office to pick up their tickets. Season tickets are $40 by cash or check. Checks can be made out to Van Wert City Schools. No tickets will be mailed.

Adult punch passes

Adult punch passes for the 2025-2026 school year will be available at the high school, middle school, and elementary offices starting Monday, August 11, and will remain available throughout the year. Adult punch passes are valid for all athletic contests during the same period except for varsity football and boys’ basketball games. All tournament games are also excluded from punch passes. An adult 10-punch pass costs $70. All passes are non-refundable. Lost or stolen passes will not be replaced.

Student punch passes

Student punch passes for the 2025-2026 school year will be available at the high school, middle school, and elementary offices starting Monday, August 11, and will remain available throughout the year. Student punch passes are valid for all athletic contests during the same period, including varsity football and boys’ basketball games. All tournament games are excluded from punch passes. A student 5-punch pass costs $20, and a student 10-punch pass costs $40. All passes are non-refundable. Lost or stolen passes will not be replaced.

Individual game ticket prices