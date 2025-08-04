Feel Good Friday finale this Friday

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert’s summer of music and community fun wraps up in spectacular style this Friday, August 8, as the final Feel Good Friday of the season brings the Boy Band Review to Fountain Park. This free outdoor concert kicks off at 7:30 p.m., but the party starts well before then with Main Street Van Wert’s Block Party taking over downtown from 4-10 p.m.

If you’ve ever swooned to NSYNC, danced to Backstreet Boys, or belted out One Direction, get ready for a night of nostalgia, energy, and tight harmonies. Boy Band Review is one of the most acclaimed tribute acts in the country, delivering a high-energy show packed with choreography, costumes, and all the fan-favorite hits you remember (and probably still sing in the car).

Fans of boy bands will want to head to Fountain Park this Friday night. Photo submitted

It’s the perfect way to close out the summer, surrounded by friends, family, and feel-good music in the heart of Van Wert.

This concert is more than just a show, it’s part of a full evening of fun as Main Street Van Wert hosts its Block Party in partnership with Van Wert LIVE. From food trucks to bounce houses, a car show, alcohol for sale, market vendors and more – Fountain Park will be the place to be for all ages.

Bring a lawn chair, grab a bite to eat, sip a summer cocktail, and let the kids bounce while the music plays on. It’s a vibrant celebration of everything that makes Van Wert such a great place to live, work, and play.

Feel Good Fridays have become a cornerstone of summer entertainment thanks to the Van Wert County Foundation. Don’t miss the chance to be part of the fun. Admission is free, and good vibes are guaranteed.