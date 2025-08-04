James F. “Jim” Sperry

James F. “Jim” Sperry, 83, passed away on August 3, 2025, in Van Wert, the area where he was born and spent his life.

Born on May 6, 1942, in Van Wert, Jim was the son of Velma and Ralph Sperry.

James Sperry

He served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963. Following his military service, Jim dedicated 34 years of hard work to Federal Mogul, where he built a long-standing career. Jim was a man who enjoyed the outdoors and the companionship of animals. Over the years he spent time hunting and fishing with friends and family. He also had a passion for raising animals; he cared for ponies, palomino horses and alpacas. His affection for animals also included a lifelong love for dogs.

Jim was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy and a life­time member of the Van Wert VFW Post 5803.

Jim is survived by his wife, Wanda; his children, Chuck (Michelle) Sperry of Middle Point, Mike (Angie) Sperry, Julie Ortiz, Rhonda Perry, Melissa (Tim) Friemoth, and Jennifer Dotson, all of Van Wert and Jamie Dotson of Harrod. He was also blessed with 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His brother Richard Sperry, of Markle, Indiana, also survives.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Velma and Ralph Sperry.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Shrum officiating. Interment will follow in Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service, from 12-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Redeemer Lutheran Church or to the Van Wert County Humane Society.

May his memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved him.

To share in Jim’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.