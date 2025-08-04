Outdoorsmen hosting match on Saturday

Submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will host a CMP sanctioned M-1 Garand match this Saturday, August 9, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club at 9093 Ringwald Rd. in Middle Point. A safety briefing will be held at 9:30 a.m. and the match will start at 9:45 a.m.

Any military rifle may be used such as an M-1 Garand, AR 15, and other such rifles. You may use iron sights or scoped rifles. Once you shoot in the match, you will be eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand from the CMP. If you do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. The club also has a National Match AR 15 for participants that might wish to try it out.

The cost to participate is $5, which is a target fee. If you need to purchase ammo to shoot in this match, the club has 30.06 ammo at $30 for 35 rounds, and AR-15 ammo is $18 for 40 rounds, which includes the target fee. This needs to be used to shoot in Van Wert County Outdoormen Association’s match, no extraneous purchases are allowed.