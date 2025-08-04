Real estate transfers 7/28-8/1/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from July 28 to August 1, 2025.

Bradley Mendenhall, Lydia Mendenhall to Elijah C. Farmer, Cassidy Farmer, Van Wert inlots, lot 3569.

Donna Louise Thomas, Carolee A. Horner, Donna L. Thomas, David E. Thomas, Carolee A. Horner ATTY, Donna L. Thomas ATTY to Nathan P. Jackson, Rilee N. Conrad, Van Wert inlots, lot 3760.

Estate of Diane M. Kill, Diane M. Kill EX, Gary E. Kill EX, Diane Marie Kill, Diane Marie Kill EX to Nathan P. Jackson, Rilee N. Conrad, Van Wert inlots, lot 3760.

Tonia L. Dunifon, Tonia L. Gamble, Keith A. Dunifon to Randy Sroufe, Rodney Sroufe, Van Wert inlots, lot 3512.

Estate of Richard F. Allen to Barbara A. Allen, a portion of Section 26 in Tully Township.

Barbara A. Allen to Allen Living Trust, Allen Living Trust TR, Barbara A. Allen TR, a portion of Section 26 in Tully Township.

Elijah C. Farmer, Cassidy Farmer to Selene Maribel Osorio Hernandez, Van Wert inlots, lot 1560.

Donna L. Smith, Zachary Smith, Dijana Smith, Allison Smith, Allison Krugh, Nicolas Krugh, Rustin Adam, Megan Adam to Kimberly K. Metcalfe, Van Wert inlots, lot 1388; lot 1401.

Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach, estate of Jeffery A. Byer to Mount North Capital 4 LLC, Willshire inlots, lot 15.

Robert R. Motycka to Willene L. Curd, Joseph R. Curd, a portion of Section 9 in Ridge Township.

Thomas A. Gordon Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Thomas A. Gordon Revocable Living Trust Agreement TR, Nicholas D. Gordon TR to TCO IV LLC, a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township.

Marsh Foundation Trustees, The Marsh Foundation Trustees, Marsh Foundation, Robert Gamble TR, Gary Corcoran TR, Gary Clay TR to Young Women’s Christian Association of Van Wert County, Young Womens Christian Association of Van Wert County, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 212.

Dean M. Gamble, Angela E. Hook Gamble to Dean M. Gamble Living Trust, Dean M. Gamble Living Trust TR, a portion of Section 32 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 32 in Willshire Township.

Estate of Arvil Sizemore to Joan Sizemore, Van Wert inlots, lot 3825.

Robert Birdsong, Peggy Birdsong, Robert E. Birdson to Keber Family Trust, Keber Family Trust TR, Tracy L. Keber TR, Ronald P. Keber TR, a portion of Section 17 in Liberty Township.

MJW Farms LLC to Schaadt Irrevocable Heritage Trust, a portion of Section 25 in York Township.

Larry W. Longwell, Melinda A. Lippi Longwell to Larry W. Longwell, Van Wert outlots, lot 44; lot 44.

Thomas A. Gordon Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Thomas A. Gordon Revocable Living Trust Agreement TR, Nicholas D. Gordon TR to TCO VI LLC, a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township.

Dean M. Gamble, Angela E. Hook Gamble to Dean M. Gamble, Angela E. Hook Gamble, a portion of Section 32 in Willshire Township.

Dean A. Kellermeyer, Debra A. Kellermeyer to David M. Gunter, a portion of Secton 32 in Ridge Township.

Kyle Arn, Morgan Arn to Amy Manns, a portion of Section 10 in Hoaglin Township.

Nolan Richard Taylor, Nolan R. Taylor to Daniel J. Szippl, Erin L. Szippl, Van Wert inlots, lot 3919; lot 3920.

Philip J. Fleming, Phillip J. Fleming, Kathleen Fleming to FFF Properties LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 1371; Convoy inlots, lot 148.

Wanda J. Vibbert to Franklin J. Vibbert, Convoy inlots, lot 173; lot 174.

Stephanie Wright, Stephanie Sillcox, Michael Sillcox to Josecelynn Gallimore, Ohio City inlots, lot 394.

Tara L. Linton to Matthew A. Linton, a portion of Section 25 in Ridge Township.

Cheryl A. Mendenhall, Gregory A. Mendenhall to Bradley Mendenhall, Lydia Mendenhall, a portion of Section 17 in Hoaglin Township.

Estate of Diane Schlechty, Diane B. Schlechty to Michael D. Schlechty, Kathy L. Taylor, Chuck D. Schlechty, Emmalee R. Bass, Van Wert inlots, lot 1014.

Cyle Parr, Zoey Parr to Brayden Rudasill, Van Wert inlots, lot 1982.

Jeffery L. Pollock, Marcia Pollock, Marcia S. Pollock to Pollock Family Irrevocable Trust, Pollock Family Irrevocable Trust TR., March D. Froelich TR.

Donna M. Myers, Roger D. Myers to R&J Hessel and Sons LLC, a portion of Section 6 in Hoaglin Township.

Donna M. Myers, Roger D. Myers to Donna M. Myers, a portion of Section 6 in Hoaglin Township.

Allen Brown, Kimberley Brown, Kimberley A. Brown to Peter J. Ridenhour, Van Wert inlots, lot 267.

Amy Johns, Ricky Johns Jr. to Tanner Foster, Madeline Rose Foster, a portion of Section 4 in Tully Township.

Joan O. Poling Irrevocable Trust, Joan O. Poling Irrevocable Trust TR, Michael D. Poling TR, Nannette K. Smith TR, Taylor Delas LLC, Delas-Taylor LLC to Abbigail K. Wildman, Samuel C. Wildman, a portion of Section 20 in Ridge Township.

Joan O. Poling Irrevocable Trust, Joan O. Poling Irrevocable Trust TR, Michael D. Poling TR, Nannette K. Smith TR to Joan O. Poling Irrevocable Trust, Joan O. Poling Irrevocable Trust TR, Michael D. Poling TR, Nannette K. Smith TR, a portion of Section 20 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 20 in Ridge Township.

Joan O. Poling Irrevocable Trust, Joan O. Poling Irrevocable Trust TR, Michael D. Poling TR, Nannette K. Smith TR, Taylor Delas LLC, Delas-Taylor LLC to Joan O. Poling Irrevocable Trust, Joan O. Poling Irrevocable Trust TR, Michael D. Poling TR, Nannette K. Smith TR, a portion of Section 20 in Ridge Township.

Joan O. Poling Irrevocable Trust, Joan O. Poling Irrevocable Trust TR, Michael D. Poling TR, Nannette K. Smith TR, Taylor Delas LLC, Delas-Taylor LLC to Delas Taylor LLC, a portion of Section 20 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 20 in Ridge Township.

Jeffery B. Radabaugh, Theresa J. Radabaugh, Jeffery Radabaugh, Theresa Radabaugh to Brock Charles Blackmore, Erika Taylor Suzanne Blackmore, Van Wert inlots, lot 3566.

Brock Charles Blackmore, Erika Taylor Suzanne Blackmore to Austin Mitchell, Megan Jo. Mitchell, Van Wert inlots, lot 3566.