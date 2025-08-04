Tumbleson picked for big honor in Wren

VW independent staff/submitted information

Wrenway Park Wiffleball Warehouse has chosen Bill Tumbleson to throw the first pitch at the 33rd Wiffleball Tournament. He’ll take the mound at Wrenway Park in downtown Wren at 5:45 p.m. Friday, August 15.

Tumbleson has been married to his wife Jo for 66 years. They have four children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He has lived in Wren since 1938 and is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. In addition, he serves as a valuable member of Wren Village Council.

Bill started girls softball in Wren, coached the farm team and helped start the Wren Ballpark Association. He retired in 2000 from International Harvester Navistar.

As you travel through Wren you will see Bill and Jo tending to the hundreds of flowers in their beautifully landscaped yard.