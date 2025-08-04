VW independent prep golf roundup

Van Wert, Crestview at Defiance Invitational

DEFIANCE — Van Wert finished seventh and Crestview 14th at the 16-team Defiance Citizens National Bank Boys Golf Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Course on Monday.

Mathew Dealey

The Cougars (349) were led by Carter Wright, who shot an 81. He was followed by Griff McCracken (84), Brock Stoller (90) and Trevor Halker (94). Beau Baer finished with a 96.

With a score of 75, Crestview’s Mathew Dealey finished in a three-way tie with Kai Dauber of Bryan and Perrysburg’s Sam Korczynski for match medalist runner-up honors. Dealey was followed by Chase Feasby (97), Logan Schlemmer (102) and Kash Lichtensteiger (117). Jacob Schumm recorded a 126, as the Knights finished with 126 points.

Perrysburg won the team title with a score of 314, edging Ottawa-Glandorf (315) by a single stroke. O-G’s Davis Maag was the match medalist by two strokes (73).

Celina girls win Lady Lancer Invitational

Brooke Baucher of Celina won match medalist honors with a 75, which helped the Bulldogs win the Lady Lancer Invitational on Monday. Baucher shot a 97 and the Bulldogs finished with a score of 455.

Lincolnview was led by runner-up Grace Custer (104) and third place finisher Eme Renner (109).