Weekly survey shows gas prices rose statewide, locally

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 29.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 28.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.708 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.32 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $4.49 per gallon, a notable difference of $2.17 per gallon. Locally, pump prices rose sharply late last week, going from the $2.80 range to as much as $3.29 per gallon. As of Monday night, prices for self-serve unleaded in Van Wert ranged from $3.11 to $3.29 per gallon.

The national average is up 1.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports.

“While price cycling led gas prices in some states to see double-digit increases or decreases, most saw only modest fluctuations,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. With OPEC+ now fully restoring production to 2023 levels, oil prices may continue to face headwinds, potentially paving the way for a decline in gas prices.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

August 4, 2024: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

August 4, 2023: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

August 4, 2022: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $4.09/g)

August 4, 2021: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

August 4, 2020: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 4, 2019: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

August 4, 2018: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

August 4, 2017: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

August 4, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 4, 2015: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)