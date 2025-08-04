Woman enters plea to crash charges

VW independent staff

A Van Wert woman charged in connection with a late July grocery store parking lot accident appeared in Van Wert Municipal Court Monday morning.

Barbara L. Nickles, 66, pleaded not guilty to vehicular assault, a fourth degree felony, and negligent assault, a third degree misdemeanor. She is free on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday, August 7, for a preliminary hearing.

Vehicular assault is punishable by up to 18 months in prison, a $5,000 fine and a license suspension of up to five years. Negligant assault is a third degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500. Because the vehicular assault charge is a felony, the case may be transferred to Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

The Cadillac (on right) was involved in a July 28 accident that caused life threatening injuries to a pedestrian. Bob Barnes photo

The charges are tied to a July 28 accident outside of Ruler Foods on S. Shannon St. According to an accident report from the Van Wert Police Department, Nickles was operating a 2023 Cadillac XT5 in the grocery store parking lot and began to accelerate in reverse at a high rate of speed from her marked parking stall. While accelerating in reverse she struck a pedestrian, causing him to collide with another parked motor vehicle.

The man suffered serious injuries that required hospitalization.After striking the victim, she continued to operate her vehicle at a high rate of speed in reverse, causing damage to multiple parked motor vehicles.

The victim, a 72-year-old man who’s name hasn’t been released by the Van Wert Police Department, was taken by EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, then was transported via medical helicopter to a hospital in Fort Wayne. His current condition is unknown.