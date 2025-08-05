Columbus Grove picked to repeat in NWC

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

On paper, it appears the race for the 2025 Northwest Conference football championship will come down to two teams but as we all know, games aren’t played on paper.

Since the 2018 season, Columbus Grove is 42-3 in NWC games and hasn’t lost a conference game since the 2022 season. The Bulldogs have won or shared seven consecutive conference titles. Can they make it eight straight? Time will tell but the VW independent is picking Columbus Grove to once again finish at the top.

That doesn’t mean it will be easy though. Bluffton is considered one of the top Division VI teams in all of Ohio and the Pirates have the personnel and the coaching to challenge Columbus Grove for the NWC title. Fittingly, the two teams will meet in Week 10 in what very well may be the de facto NWC championship game. The game will be played at Clymer Stadium. I will admit, I wonder what it would be like if the two teams met in the conference opener instead of the finale.

Based on information provided by coaches and various other sources, here is the full VW independent Northwest Conference preseason poll.

No. 1 – Columbus Grove

After starting the final six games of 2024, Huxley Grose returns to lead the Crestview offense. Bob Barnes photo

The Bulldogs (14-1, 7-0 NWC in 2024) have some holes to fill, most notably running back Trent Barazza, who rushed for over 2,600 yards last season. He was a four time letterman, as was offensive and defensive tackle Kylan Mayes. Guard/defensive end Layton Blankemeyer, center Ty Meyer, tight end Grant Eversole, safety Grant Eversole and linebackers Jameson Rader and Landen Huston were three year lettermen who graduated in the spring.

Head coach Andy Schafer noted the offensive and defensive lines are his biggest concern, but he believe the skill positions are a strength. Senior Landon Best is back at quarterback. He missed much of last season with an injury but is expected to be one of the top signal callers in the NWC. There are plenty of pass catchers ready to go and despite the graduation losses, the Bulldogs will have good size up front.

Defense will always be a staple of Columbus Grove and while the Bulldogs figure out the defensive line rotation, the back eight should be a strength.

Evan Verhoff will again handle kicking duties after converting 75-of-77 PATs last season.

This Bulldog team may not be as flashy as last year’s squad but they’ll find ways to get things done. One could argue that they shouldn’t be the preseason favorite but they’re the champs until someone knocks them off.

No. 2 – Bluffton

If there’s a team that can defeat Columbus Grove and perhaps claim an outright NWC championship, it’s the Bluffton Pirates.

Head coach Jeff Richards has 15 returning letterwinners at his disposal, including a backfield that totaled close to 4,000 yards in 2024. Quarterback Taylor Giesige finished with 1,846 yards passing and 992 yards rushing, and running back Parker Lovell had 1,020 yards on the ground. The Pirates are fast and three lettermen are back on the offensive line. Defensively, Bluffton has three starters who earned all-conference honors last season, along with a number of key role players from 2024. The Pirates allowed seven points or less in 11 of their 15 games last season.

Richards did note he has concerns about depth.

Bluffton (13-2, 6-1 NWC in 2024) and Columbus Grove met in Week No. 10 last season and both teams were undefeated. The Bulldogs rolled to a 42-0 win. It’s a great motivator for this year’s Pirate squad. Both teams went on to reach the state semifinals in their respective divisions last season.

No. 3 – Crestview

Head coach Cole Harting, now in his third season, has eight of 11 starters back on offense, including running back Braxton Leeth, tight end Liam Putman, wide receiver/defensive back/kicker Hayden Perrott and quarterback Huxley Grose, and a wealth of linemen. Four of 11 starters are back on defensive along with a number of players that made key contributions last season (4-6, 2-5 NWC). It appears the Knights are poised to make a jump this season.

Despite missing four games due to injury last season, Leeth, a 6-0, 185 pound speedster, rushed for over 600 yards. During his sophomore season, he ran for over 1,200 yards. After last year’s starter, Bryson Penix, went down with an injury, Grose started the final six games, giving him valuable experience. The offense should be balanced and should present problems for opposing defenses.

Running back Braxton Leeth returns for Crestview. Bob Barnes photo

The two toughest NWC games of the season are both on the road in back-to-back weeks – Bluffton in Week No. 7 and Columbus Grove in Week No. 8. The Knights will also face four time defending state champion Marion Local at home in Week No. 2.

No. 4 – Lima Central Catholic

Former assistant coach Colin Stolly takes over the Lima Central Catholic program from veteran coach Scott Palte. Lima Central Catholic does have some nice returning talent for a squad that embarks on year No. 2 in the NWC.

The Thunderbirds (8-4, 5-2 NWC in 2024) could very well be 3-0 entering the NWC portion of the schedule but there are three challenges right off the bat when that happens – Allen East, Fort Loramie then Bluffton. The final two games of the season are against Columbus Grove and Crestview. It would take a lot for Lima Central Catholic to win the conference crown this season but the Thunderbirds still have a very good shot at a solid season and a return to the playoffs.

No. 5 – Fort Loramie

The Redskins went 5-5 (4-3 NWC) in their first year as a football-only member of the NWC, but don’t sleep on Fort Loramie. The Redskins have made the playoffs and won a playoff game for the seventh consecutive season. Head coach Spencer Wells has had to endure just one losing season (4-6 in 2021) and he said a program record 61 players are on the high school roster this season. He also noted there will be a lot of fresh faces on this year’s team. This team is well coached and will play hard. While it won’t affect NWC play, the Redskins have a brutal non-conference schedule with games against Minster, Anna and Lehman Catholic, three teams that went a combined 30-10 last season. After that, Fort Loramie will open conference play at Crestview and at Lima Central Catholic.

No. 6 – Allen East

One could argue that things are a bit muddled in the No. 3-6 spots, but I believe those spots could be interchangeable. Joel Billings is back for his sixth season as head coach at Allen East. The Mustangs went 4-6 last season (2-5 NWC) but 13 lettermen are back, including several athletic skill players. However, it’s a very young Allen East team, especially up front, with a lot of potential.

No. 7 – Spencerville

The Bearcats got off to a 3-0 start and finished 5-6 (2-5 NWC) in 2024, but with the loss of seven seniors that took a lot of snaps over the past 2-3 seasons, graduation took a heavy toll on the squad. Spencerville will field a young team overall this season, so according to head coach Kyle Koenig, day-by-by and week-to-week improvement will be the key. Grady Smith is moving from running back to quarterback. The Bearcats will open NWC play with back-to-back games against Columbus Grove and Bluffton. That’s a tough way to begin conference play.

8 – Delphos Jefferson

The Wildcats have seven returning starters from last year’s 1-9 season (0-7 NWC) and numbers have improved, which is encouraging. In 2024, 27 players were on the roster and this year 38 players will suit up, so that’s a plus. In his second season, head coach Allan Pohlman is trying to build a strong foundation. He noted the team wants to compete each week and improve daily. Delphos Jefferson will travel to Evergreen (6-4 in 2024) for the season opener then will host Parkway and Paulding for their remaining two conference games, so there will be some challenges right off the bat. Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Crestview and Lima Central Catholic are the first four NWC games on the schedule.

Thursday: the Western Buckeye League preseason poll.