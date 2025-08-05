FOP Lodge organizes food drive

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert FOP Lodge 62 is planning a food drive from August 11 through September 13 to benefit the community food pantry. The Lodge is asking members and community to come together for this food drive to support those in need.

On average approximately 150 families/individuals use the food pantry monthly. The list of the most needed items includes Hamburger Helper, peanut butter, canned pasta, beef stew, canned juice, canned meat, cereal, and non-perishable items.

Donated items can be dropped off at these collection points:

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office

Van Wert Police Department

Van Wert Post of the Highway State Patrol

The drive will end on September 13 with an FOP members smoker held at R Place Stone Grill in Van Wert. Social time will start at 5:30 p.m. and a meal will be served at 6 p.m. Members are encouraged to bring an item or items for the food drive the night of the smoker.

FOP Members eat free, guests of members will be $10.00 each. Guest fee will be collected at the event. FOP members must RSVP by texting 419.513.1031 with the name, number of members and number of guest attending.