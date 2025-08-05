Heriberto R. (Herbie) Gonzalez

Heriberto R. (Herbie) Gonzalez, 87, passed away at 7:44 a.m. Sunday, August 3, 2025, at home in Harlingen, Texas.

He was born on December 12, 1937, in Matamorus, Mexico, to Jesus and Nickolasa, who both preceded him in death. He became a U.S. citizen in April of 1979.

He married Lupe (Montes) on December 29, 1963, in Harlingen and had nearly 62 years of marriage. He served in the United States Army and National Guard and retired from Federal Mogul in 2002.

He is survived by his children, Rosie (Jeff) Skelly, and Victor (Jessica) Gonzalez, both of Van Wert, JoAnn Castillo and Luisa (Joey) San Miquel both of Harlingen, Texas, and a son-in-law, Abel Cruz also from Harlingen.

He has 11 grandchildren, Esperansa (Nick) Schaublin, David Mendoza, Izabella, Gavin, and Addison Gonzalez all of Van Wert. Angel Castillo, Denise Cavazos Stefania Castillo, and Andres Castillo, all of the Houston area, Marisela Martinez and Liam San Miquel both of Harlingen. He has 17 great grandchildren. His surviving siblings are Nick (Rachel) Gonzalez of Michigan, Joe Gonzalez of Georgia, Lupito (Ticha) Gonzalez of Colorado, and one sister, Chavela (Manuel) Leija of La Feria, Texas.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jesus and Manuel Gonzalez; a sister, Alicia Alvarez; his daughter, Mary Cruz, and granddaughter, Klarisa Mendoza.

He will be remembered for his love of sweet (Mexican) bread, bananas, and frappes.

Visitation will be at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, Harlingen, Texas, from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, August 7, and Friday from 12 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service. He will buried at the Ashland Cemetery following the service.