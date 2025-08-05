Main Street Van Wert’s Block Party set for this Friday

VW independent staff/submitted information

The entire community is invited to a big summer bash happening this Friday in downtown Van Wert. Main Street Van Wert’s Block Party will take place from 4-10 at and near Fountain Park. The free family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, delicious food, local shopping, cold drinks, and festive fun for all ages.

“Our Block Party is all about bringing the Van Wert community together for a night of fun, food, and fellowship,” said Mitch Price, Executive Director of Historic Main Street Van Wert. “Events like this showcase the heart of our downtown.”

The evening will feature a live concert from the nationally touring Boy Band Review as the finale of the 2025 Feel Good Friday concert series. The group will feature fan favorite hits from groups such as NSYNC,, the Backstreet Boys, One Direction and many others, complete with the choreography and costumes that go with the bands.

Come hungry, because a full food truck lineup covering many tastes is planned, including:

Flying Burrito

Smash Dawgz Hot Dogs

Sweet Treats by Lynn

Sweet Creations

CJ’s Shaved Ice

Tom’s Hot Dogs

Banks & Mia Lemon Shake Ups

Pull Up & Grill

FatBoyz

B and C Concession

Cousins Maine Lobster

Robsagna

The Beer Tent, sponsored by Greenway Bank, is back and explore everything from handmade crafts and boutique items to baked goods and photography will be featured via more than 20 local market vendors.

There will be free activities for the kids, including face painting, bounce houses and plenty of room to run and place.

The Town Creek Duck Race is back. Ducks may be purchased at the Main Street Van Wert Office or at the event. The cost is $5 per duck or $20 for a Quack Pack of five ducks. The ducks will race through Town Creek for fun and prizes.

Block Party sponsors include the Van Wert County Foundation, Cooper Farms, OhioHealth, Greenway, TekniPlex, First Financial Bank, Superior Credit Union, Danfoss, and State Farm – Kyle Wheeler.