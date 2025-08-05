NWC, WBL polls on the Sports page

VW independent staff

Believe it or not, the 2025 high school football season isn’t far away. The majority of local and area teams will begin the regular season on Friday, August 22.

Once again, the VW independent Sports page will offer extensive coverage each week, including the Monday Mailbag, weekly game previews for Van Wert and Crestview, weekly game predictions via Pigskin Pick’Em and complete stories from games involving the Cougars and Knights.

Coverage kicks off on today’s Sports page with the VW independent’s exclusive Northwest Conference preseason poll. The Western Buckeye League preseason poll will appear on Thursday’s Sports page.