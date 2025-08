Record setter!

Tuesday was a record-setting day for Crestview’s Mathew Dealey. The senior golfer carded a four-under 68 in the Colonial Golf Club Invitational, which broke the 18-hole school record (72) set in 1981. He also tied his 9-hole record with a 33. As a team, the Knights finished 15th out of 23 teams with a 364 score. Perrysburg was the team champion, followed by Mansfield Madison. Photo submitted