Tracey Alan Rodman, a beloved husband, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 4, 2025, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, at the age of 57.

He was born on December 19, 1967, in Paulding to Harry David and Deanna Kay (Lehman) Rodman, who both preceded him in death. He made his home in Van Wert, where he embraced life with a passion that left a lasting impact on all who knew him.

Tracey graduated from Van Wert High School through Vantage Career Center in 1986. He married the love of his life, Patti Cramer on August 23, 1986.

Tracey spent a significant part of his career working as a machinist at Titan Metal Worx in New Haven and Randall Bearings in Lima, where he demonstrated proficiency and dedication to his work. But beyond work, Tracey was a man of many loves-woodworking among them. He spent countless hours in his workshop making items for family and friends, with each piece demonstrating his attention to detail and skill. Tracey’s unique charm included a steadfast loyalty to the Chicago Bears, even in the face of their dismal seasons. Through the ups and downs of the game, his unwavering support remained a testament to his loyalty and passion.

He was also known far and wide as the “pied piper of animals,” possessing a rare gift for connecting with creatures great and small. His beloved dogs, Bear, Chloe, and Annie, alongside his cat, Miss Kitty, brought him immense joy, and they’ll surely miss their favorite companion.

One of his favorite escapes was Key West, where he spent cherished moments soaking up the sun and enjoying the island lifestyle. It was a place where Tracey could truly unwind and be himself.

Tracey is survived by his loving wife, Patti Rodman of Van Wert; his brothers: Kenneth (Lisa) Rodman of Van Wert, Gene (Melissa) Rodman of Wilmington, OH, Steven Rodman of IN and sister Lorie Hurless of Ohio City, along with his brothers-in-law: Michael (April) Cramer of Decatur, Illinois, and Steven (Patti) Cramer of Convoy. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends who will carry his memory in their hearts.

In addition to his parents, Tracey was preceded in death by his grandparents, Max and Lois Bennett, and Harry Edwin and Dorothy Rodman, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Julian “Mike” and Carol Diane Cramer.

In keeping with Tracey’s wishes, there will be no formal services or ceremonies. He will be cremated, and his spirit will continue to live on in the stories shared, the laughter, and the love instilled in those fortunate enough to have known him.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: to the Van Wert County Humane Society.

An online memorial for Tracey is available at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.