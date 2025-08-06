Local issues to appear on November ballot

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

There will be no shortage of local issues on the November 4 general election ballot. 15 issues will appear on the ballot, but only two are countywide. Wednesday at 4 p.m. was the deadline to file petitions with the Van Wert County Board of Elections to get the issues on the fall ballot.

Both countywide issues are property tax replacement levies for Van Wert County Council on Aging. One is a five year, 0.25 mill levy, while the other is a five year, 0.2 mill levy. The latter also benefits Delphos Senior Citizens Inc.

The majority of Van Wert County voters, but not all, will decide on two other levies this fall. One is a property tax replacement levy for the Brumback Library District, 0.5 mills for a continuing period of time. The other is for Vantage Career Center, a continuing 0.7 mill property tax renewal for permanent improvements. Voters in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Paulding and Putnam counties will also decide on the issue for the vocational school.

11 other local issues on the November ballot. This list as provided by Pam Henderson, Director of the Van Wert County Board of Elections, includes:

Village of Convoy – five year, 2.7 mill property tax renewal for operating expenses.

Village of Middle Point – five year, 3 mill property tax renewal for fire expenses.

Village of Middle Point – five year 1.3 mill property tax renewal for current expenses.

Village of Scott (overlaps Van Wert and Paulding counties) – five year, 3 mill property tax renewal for current operating expenses.

Village of Wren – five year, 2.5 mill property tax renewal for current operating expenses.

Village of Wren – five year, 3.5 mill property tax renewal for current operating expenses.

Jennings Township – five year, 1.7 mill property tax replacement for fire and EMS.

Tully Township – five year, 0.7 mill property tax renewal for current expenses.

Spencerville Local School District (overlaps with Allen and Auglaize counties) – five year, 1.4 mill property tax renewal for permanent improvements.

Ridge Township Fire District – five year, 2.2 property tax renewal for fire and EMS protection.

Wayne Trace Local School District (overlaps with Paulding County) – 0.75 percent proposed income tax renewal for current expenses.