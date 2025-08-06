Mull not running for Van Wert BOE again

VW independent staff

The Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will have a new member in 2026.

Incumbent Scott Mull is not running in November. Thaison E. Leaser filed petitions with the Van Wert County Board of Elections to fill Mull’s seat, while incumbent Gregory Blackmore is seeking re-election. No other candidates filed to run for the two seats. Incumbent Anthony Adams filed to fill an unexpired term for his own seat and he too is running unopposed.

Four people are running for three seats on the Crestview school board. Three are incumbents – Lori A. Bittner, Nanette Grace and Bradley D. Perrott. The challenger is John William Dowler.

Three seats are up for election in Lincolnview Local School district and three incumbents will run unopposed – Eric Germann, Lori L. Snyder and Michelle Gorman.

As far as township trustee races, there will be just two in November. Three people are running for two trustee seats – Dustin K. Figley, James W. Kitson and John Staten. Three people are running for two trustee seats in Willshire Township – Bradley E. Michaud, Randy Oechsle and Adam M. Schumm.