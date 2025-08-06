Probation violations addressed in court

VW independent staff

Four hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Wednesday morning, including three for various probation violations. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Probation violations

Scott Eckelbarger, 59, of Fort Wayne, admitted to violating his probation by receiving another charge while on probation. He was then re-sentenced to 30 months prison with credit for 395 days already served on his original conviction, OVI, a felony of the third degree.

Brandi Runyon, 34, of Van Wert, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5 – admitted violating her probation for refusing treatment. She was then sentenced to 150 days in jail with credit for 12 days already served; and was ordered to pay court costs on the original charge of possession of a fentanly related compound, a fifth degree felony.

After violating his probation by failing to report to probation and keep a valid address, Nathan Romine, 46, of Decatur, Indiana, was sentenced to 24 months in prison. He was given credit for 25 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Plea change

Vincente Carrillo, 19, of Decatur, Indiana, entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information for receiving stolen property, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 27.