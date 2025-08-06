Six people running for Van Wert City Council At-Large

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

If their nominating petitions are deemed valid, six people will run for three Van Wert City Council At-Large seats this fall.

The deadline to file petitions with the Van Wert County Board of Elections was 4 p.m. Wednesday. Director Pam Henderson said she hopes to have all petitions checked and validated by Friday. Invalid petitions are usually due to a shortage of required signatures or the candidate’s eligibility.

Two of the candidates are incumbents seeking re-election: Judy Bowers, who is serving her second term and Jana Ringwald, who is finishing her first term. The remaining four candidates are Hall Block, Darin J. Figel, Dewaine Johnson and Kirby Kelly. Petitions submitted by Block and Ringwald have already been ruled valid.

Incumbent Councilman At-Large Jeff Kallas is not seeking re-election.

Incumbent Council President Thad Eikenbary is running unopposed, along with three other incumbent council members – First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler, Second Ward Councilman Greg Roberts, and Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore. Incumbent Fourth Ward Councilman Bill Marshall opted against running for re-election. He’ll be replaced by Eric Hurless, who is running unopposed.

Johanna M. Quarles is the only person to file for Van Wert city treasurer.

Convoy

Four people filed to run for four village council seats – Gregory A. Black, Michael Dirr, William B. Dull and Neal Orsbon. In addition, just one person, Donal Duncan, filed to run for the Convoy Village Board of Trustees of Public Affairs.

Elgin

No one filed to run for mayor and no one filed for any of the four seats that are up for election.

Middle Point

Four people filed to run for four village council seats – Adam Blockberger, Tonya L. Hoghe, Lisa A. Merkle and Shane Shugart.

Ohio City

Julie R. Mulvey Linn was the only person to file for mayor. The unexpired term will end December 31, 2027. Four people filed for four seats on Ohio City Village Council – Gloria L. Agler, Robin E. McConn, Timothy E. Moody and Charles Zappa.

Scott

Four village council seats are coming open and two people filed to run – Eric Baker and Stephen Yoder.

Venedocia

Two people filed petitions to run for an unexpired term as mayor – P.J. Burnett and Vernon Hobbs. The term will end December 31, 2027. In addition, four council seats are up for election but just two people filed to run – Doug Price and Isaac Young.

Willshire

Four people filed to run for four village council seats – John T. Havill, Bryan Hess, Denise Knowles and Gaige Slaven.

Wren

Four council seats are up for grabs, but no one filed petitions to run.