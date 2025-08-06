Tuesday morning crash injures two drivers

VW independent staff/submitted information

CRANE TOWNSHIP — A crash involving two commercial vehicles injured both drivers and temporarily shut down a portion of U.S. 24 in northern Paulding County Tuesday morning.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched to U.S. 24 at County Road 87 at approximately 10:15 a.m. During the investigation, it was found that John H. Coblentz, 69, of Hicksville, was operating a 2005 Sterling 9500 LT dump truck eastbound on U.S. 24. Charles C. Kunce, 68, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, was operating a Mack semi-truck eastbound on U.S. 24.

Kunce was slowing down to make a right turn onto County Road 87 from U.S. 24. Coblentz was traveling behind Kunce and failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead, striking Kunce’s vehicle as it was making the right turn. Upon impact the dump truck ignited in flames. Both vehicles went off the right side of the roadway and overturned in the ditch.

Both occupants were able to get out of their respective vehicles. Kunce was flown by Samaritan medical transport for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash. Coblentz was treated on scene and released. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. U.S. 24 was re-opened at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Assisting Troopers on scene were deputies with the Pauling County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding EMS, Crane Township Cecil Fire Department, ODOT, Paulding County EMA, Samaritan Medical Transport, Gideons Towing and Recovery, and Hague Towing and Repair.

The crash remains under investigation.