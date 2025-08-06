VW independent prep golf recap

Cougars compete in Putnam County

OTTAWA — 20 teams took to the course at Moose Landing Country Club for the Ken Schnipke Kalida Invitational on Wednesday. Pettisville walked away with the hardware after shooting an excellent team score of 312. Ottawa-Glandorf followed was one stroke behind at 313. Third place went to Delphos St. John’s with a 320. The match medalist was Landon Knapke, Coldwater who shot an even par 72.

Van Wert finished tied with Shawnee for eighth with a 339. Griffin McCracken was the low man for the Cougars with an 80. Carter Wright carded a 82, followed by Brock Stoller (86) and Trevor Halker rounded out the scoring with a 91.

The Cougars will return to action on Friday at Sycamore Springs for the Liberty Benton Invitational.

Minster 197 Lincolnview 216 (girls)

On Tuesday, Minster recorded a 197-216 dual match victory over Lincolnview at Willow Bend Country Club.

Lincolnview’s Grace Custer shot a career best 46 and earned match medalist honors. She was followed by Eme Renner (54), Lily Holdgreve (56) and Avery Zielke (60). Minster was led by Lauren Heitkamp (47).