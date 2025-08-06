WWHS schedule pickup, orientation info

A reminder that 2025-2026 class schedule pickup times for Van Wert High School students are fast appraching. Here is the list of dates and times:

Monday, August 11: seniors from 8-11 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. in the Student Services Office. Enter through the student entrance.

Tuesday, August 12: juniors from 8-11 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. in the Student Services Office. Enter through the student entrance.

Wednesday, August 13: sophomores from 8-11 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. in the Student Services Office. Enter through the student entrance.

Thursday, August 14: freshmen and new student orientation will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Enter through main lobby (students only).

Anyone with questions should call the Student Services Office at 419.23.-2180.