Friday Flashback: O-G edges Van Wert

Editor’s note: The Friday Flashback has returned to the VW independent Sports page and will run each Friday until the 2025 high school football season kicks off. This week’s feature goes back 10 years to September of 2015, when Van Wert hosted Ottawa-Glandorf in what turned out to be a nailbiter of a WBL football game. Below is the story as it appeared on the VW independent Sports page.

DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

The Van Wert Cougars experienced a second week of frustration against another top Western Buckeye League opponent as the Cougars led Ottawa-Glandorf 18-7 at the half, but couldn’t put the Titans away, losing by a point, 26-25, for the second game in a row.

The heartbreaker comes on the heels of a 21-20 loss at St. Marys last week on a Roughrider touchdown with 32 seconds left in the game.

Van Wert’s Justice Tussing (44) finds running room during Friday’s game against Ottawa-Glandorf. (Jan Dunlap/Van Wert independent)

Also like last week, the talented Cougars started off fast, scoring the first two touchdowns on 3-yard and 1-yard runs by quarterback Colin Smith. Ryan McCracken passed to Tryston Cowan for a two-point PAT after the first touchdown, while Gavin Gardner kicked the extra point after the second TD for a 15-0 Van Wert lead.

The Titans scored first in the second quarter when O-G quarterback Zac Unterbrink found Bryce Utrup for a 6-yard score with 5:56 to go in the first half.

The Cougars came back to score the final points of the first half when Gardner kicked a 36-yard field goal with 10 seconds left on the clock.

Ottawa-Glandorf started off the second half with a 47-yard pass from Unterbrink to Jay Garcia with 5:10 remaining in the third quarter, but the PAT attempt failed, giving the Cougars an 18-13 lead.

Van Wert scored on its next possession when Smith hit Josh Braun for a 13-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left in the third quarter. Gardner kicked the PAT and the Cougars led by 12 points, 25-13.

That’s where it could have ended, but two Smith interceptions and some defensive breakdowns gave O-G all it needed to eke out the 1-point victory. The Titans scored at the 8:31 mark of the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Utrup to trail by six points, 25-19.

O-G got it back again, though, after a failed Cougar drive, and the Titans got the clincher on a 3-yard run by Utrup with 4:46 left in the game.

Van Wert threatened late in the game, but a fourth-down attempt came up a half-yard short and the Titans ran out the clock for the win.

The two teams were just close in total offense, with O-G compiling 319 yards of offense, while the Cougars had 315 total offensive yards. Van Wert’s offense was fairly balanced, with 130 yards on the ground and 185 yards through the air. The Titans got most of their yardage (251) via the pass.

O-G had two turnovers, both from interceptions, while the Cougars lost the ball five times, three interceptions and two lost fumbles.

Van Wert’s Justice Tussing led both teams in rushing with 112 yards on 25 carries. Titan Connor Niese was O-G’s top rusher with 58 yards on 16 carries.

Utrup had four receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown for the Titans, while Ryan Stoller led the Cougars with 10 receptions, 77 yards and a TD.

With the loss, Van Wert is now 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the WBL. O-G is 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league play.

The Cougars will be looking for their first WBL victory when they travel to Shawnee on Friday to play the Indians.