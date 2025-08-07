Roy Fillmore

Roy Fillmore, 68, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, August 3, 2025.

He was born in Williams, Arizona, on September 19, 1956, the son of Benny and Betty (Hewitt) Fillmore, who both preceded him in death.

Roy Fillmore

Roy enjoyed going to the casino, making Indian art and dream catchers. He made it his mission in life to make people smile and bring joy to their life. Roy was also an amazing chef and always cheered and celebrated his wife.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jane (Bass) Fillmore; children, Jason, Shannon, and Jeffrey Fillmore; several grandchildren, and brother, Benny (Peggy) Fillmore.

Roy was also preceded in death by his son, R.T Fillmore; sisters, Linda, Bonnett, and Shelly, and his grandparents.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, August 9, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 10, at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior. Please wear blue to celebrate Roy.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roy’s memory may be made to the family.

Condolences can be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.