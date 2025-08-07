SWCD hosts banquet, elects supervisors

Submitted information

The Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) held its 76th annual meeting by co-hosting with the Van Wert Farm Bureau at the Ag Banquet on Tuesday, August 5, at LifeHouse Church in Van Wert.

A SWCD election was held for two supervisor positions on the SWCD Board of Supervisors five member board. Dustin Schaadt and Phil Young were elected to serve a three year term commencing January 1, 2026.

Dinner was provided by Lock 16 Catering and the speaker was Jolene Brown, who delivered a powerful presentation on succession planning.

Ag Hall of Fame recipient Fred Pond (left) is shown with Farm Bureau President Ryan Mohr. Photos submitted

Claire Keysor, Emma Wells and Luke Heffelfinger were the SWCD Scholarship recipients. Tom and Doug Jones were recognized by the SWCD and received the Conservation Farmer Award. This award is given to honor individuals for their conservation achievements. Farm Bureau honored their scholarship recipients, Luke Heffelfinger and Emma Wells.

The Van Wert Ag Hall of Fame Award was presented to Fred Pond for his many agricultural accomplishments.

Sponsors for the evening were Farm Bureau and the Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District.