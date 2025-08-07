Vantage Career Center ready to kick off new school year

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

High school students at Vantage Career Center will begin the new school year next week and Superintendent Rick Turner told the school board Thursday night that everything is ready to go.

“The maintenance and custodial staff have done an excellent job preparing the facilities and everything is looking great,” Turner said. “Support staff have worked hard to prepare for a large group of students to begin August 14. Our high school administrative team has worked diligently to schedule each student into their academic classes and career tech programs. Instructors are beginning to come in to prepare their labs and classrooms. This will be an eventful year as we celebrate Vantage turning 50 years old.”

High School Director Ben Winans said the school is currently sitting at 574 students, with 306 incoming juniors and 268 returning seniors compared to 576 students, 327 juniors and 249 seniors at the same time last year. He also said roughly 30 students have been offered a half day (lab only) option and seven have committed.

“14 that have said no or it will not work for and are still waiting to hear from the rest,” he explained. “This is a new option for us this year as academically we are at capacity, but a handful of our labs still have spots open.”

Winans also issued a reminder that orientation next Monday, August 11, for new students in the trade and industry programs, and Tuesday, August 12, for new business and service programs students.

“We have again split each orientation session into two groups to better accommodate the larger numbers we are seeing,” Winans said. “All students have received a letter outlining their orientation evening.”

The board approved matters tied to the upcoming school year, including:

The adult education practical nursing program student handbook.

A list of substitute teachers and van and bus drivers.

Student lunch prices, along with bids for bread and milk.

A memorandum of understanding with Apollo Career Center for the Aspire Program.

The school’s revised phones/electronic devices portion of the high school student handbook.

Out of state travel for Adult Education Director Angie Fahy to attend the COE annaul meeting in Austin, Texas, November 11-13.

Out of state travel for Turner to attend the ACTE-NCLA Best Practices and Innovations Conference in St. Louis, Missouri, September 23-26.

A number of personnel items were on Thursday’s agenda. The board accepted the resignation of assistant treasurer Stacie Peters and approved treasurer/adult education secretary Kendra Peterson as her replacement. Jill DeWert resigned as interactive media instructor and was immediately appointed as technology integration specialist. After accepting the resignation of community relations coordinator Miriam Owens, the board approved her as interactive media instructor. The board also accepted the resignation of math instructor Jamie Kipfer. Board members approved a lengthy list of supplmental contracts, adult education instructors and stipends.

During his report, Turner said work continues on the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers and he said officials are in the process hiring a construction manager at-risk.

“Our goal is to have a recommendation to you for the September 4 board meeting,” he said. “Hopefully, once a CMR is hired, actual work on the facility can begin soon after.”

He also reminded board members of ribbon cutting and live burn demonstration at the new fire training facility at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 19.

Board Vice President Lonnie Nedderman (Crestview) was appointed as the 2025 Ohio School Boards Association Vantage Capital Conference delagate. Board President Tim Fitzpatrick (Fort Jennings) was chosen by the board as the alternate. The annual conference will be held November 16-18 in Columbus.

During the meeting, the board went into executive session to discuss personnel matters twice – once during the meeting and the other at the end.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 4, in the district conference room.