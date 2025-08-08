Lake Erie to Ohio River Trail launched

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — America 250-Ohio, the official state commission responsible for spearheading Ohio’s celebrations and commemorations relating to America’s semiquincentennial in 2026, hqw launched the Lake Erie to Ohio River Trail, an experiential driving trail of more than 150 sites across Ohio that celebrates the crucial role that water has played in moving people, goods, and ideas across the state. It is the third of six planned experiential trails for America 250-Ohio’s signature Trails & Tales program created in partnership with the Ohio Travel Association. Friday’s launch was held at the Geneva State Park Marina in Geneva.

The Lake Erie to Ohio River Trail features sites in seven categories: Boat Rides & Ferryboats, Lake Erie Lighthouses, Lake Erie Museums & Historic Sites, Ohio Canal Museums, Locks, & Natural Areas; Ohio River Museums & Historic Sites; Natural Areas & Overlooks, Aquatic Science & Research Sites. A full list of trail sites can be found here.

Highlights include:

Marblehead Lighthouse State Park in Marblehead

Perry’s Victory & International Peace Memorial in Put-in-Bay

Maumee Bay State Park in Oregon

National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo

Miller Ferry in Port Clinton

“Lake Erie, the Ohio River, and the canals were highways of hope,” said Melinda Huntley, Executive Director of the Ohio Travel Association, America 250-Ohio Commissioner, and co-project leader for the Trails & Tales program. “They built towns, attracted inventors, created jobs, and brought people together. Today, their legacy flows through every scenic overlook, preserved towpath, and community that still thrives along their shores. The Lake Erie to Ohio River Trail will help all Ohioans explore and connect with the waters that moved a nation.”

Ohioans can use the interactive map on the America 250-Ohio website to create custom itineraries of drivable routes to see multiple sites on the trail. A printable version is also available. With over 150 sites, guests will be able to get a true picture of these waterways either by theme or geographic region.

The Lake Erie to Ohio River Trail is the third of America 250-Ohio’s planned Trails & Tales program, which aims to establish three additional thematic experiential trails over the next year. Additional details on these trails will be announced in the coming months. The first trail, the Ohio Air & Space Trail, launched in May 2024. The second trail, the Ohio Creativity Trail, launched in February 2025.

In 2026, the United States will celebrate its semiquincentennial, which is the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Each state has been encouraged to create a celebration and commemoration of this anniversary to reflect the unique character and contributions of each state to the nation over the past 250 years. The Ohio Commission for the Semiquincentennial (aka America 250-Ohio Commission or AM250-OH) was created by the Ohio legislature and launched on March 1, 2022.