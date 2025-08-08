Lancer linksters defeat Wayne Trace

VW independent sports

The Lincolnview Lancers edged Wayne Trace by a single stroke, 155-156, Friday morning at Hickory Sticks Golf Course.

Lincolnview was led by Bosten Bailey, who shot a 37. Seth Brant was a stroke behind at 38 and Chayse Overholt carded a 39. Gavin Evans finished with a 41. Wayne Trace’s Brody Rosswurm was the match medalist with a 36. Teammate Grayson Sutton fired a 37, followed by Konner Wannemacher (38) and Griffin Williamson (45).