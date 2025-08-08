Meeting log: week of 8/11/2025

VW independent staff

The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, August 11, in the multipurpose room. The meeting will be the first for new Superintendent Matt Dube.

Van Wert City Council will hold its first meeting of August at 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 11, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Van Wert Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. Meetings are live-streamed on the city’s website and archived for on demand viewing.

The Board of Trustees of Northwest State Community College will hold their next regular meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 15, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.