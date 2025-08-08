Model Railroad Show & Swap set for next weekend

The 2025 Railroad Heritage Weekend Model Railroad Show and Swap will be held next Saturday and Sunday at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s an event that attracts model train enthusiasts from near and far and it’s sure to do so again this year.

The 22nd annual Rail Heritage Weekend Model Railroad Show & Swap will be held next weekend, Saturday, August 16, and Sunday, August 17, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The annual event, which is sponsored by the Van Wert County Historical Society, is being held about two weeks later than previous shows. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Over 250 vendor tables featuring all sorts of merchandise, including “O,” “HO” and “N” scale trains, cars and more will be available, along with several large modular model railroad layouts, time savers, locomotive races and other displays. In all, four buildings at the fairgrounds will be used to house this year’s show, and all are handicap accessible.

“Most of the people coming here find things here that they don’t find at other shows,” show organizer Chuck White said during an interview on WKSD/WERT’s Commissioners Corner/Mayor’s Conference show. “Most of our vendors are within 100 miles. There are some local people and there are some people who specialize and only come come to Van Wert. I’ve got one guy selling paper time tables that the railroads used to use.”

“We’ve developed this reputation for having unique things,” White continued. “I think our show is as good as or better than most of the other shows within the state. We’re as big in terms of size – we have 40,000 square feet under roof.”

In addition, the NMRA (National Model Railroad Association) will host a “Run A Train” event for the kids.

Admission to the Rail Heritage Weekend Model Railroad Show & Swap is $7 for adults, while children 12 and under and scouts in uniform will get in free of charge. An early bird admission at 9 a.m. will be available for $10. Sunday admission includes family members. Parking is free and a food court will be offered by the Van Wert County Historical Society.

“It’s the best food of any train show ever because it’s all homemade,” White quipped. “

All proceeds from the weekend event will benefit the Historical Society.

More information can be found at vwrrhw.com.