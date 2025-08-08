Nancy Jo (Anderson) Dias

Nancy Jo (Anderson) Dias, 78, of Delphos, formerly of Middle Point, passed away on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at Vancrest of Delphos.

Nancy was born on January 9, 1947, in Van Wert to Richard and Joan (Tobias) Anderson, who both preceded her in death.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Grant (Melanie) Dias of Van Wert and Grady (Megan) Dias of Michigan; a sister, Deborah (Bill) Larimore of Lima; grandsons, Kyle, Devin, Logan, Ethan and Mason, several great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Anderson and her grandson Alex Dias.

Nancy was a 1965 graduate of Van Wert High school and attended the University of Colorado. Throughout her lifetime she held numerous jobs including manager of the Goodwill store in Van Wert, managed a jewelry store in the Lima Mall and worked at Trinity Friends Church.

Per Nancy’s request, there will be a gravesite service at 11 a.m. Monday, August 11, followed by a luncheon for family and friends to celebrate her life. The service will be handled by her special friend Cheryl Schaffner.

The family would like to thank the staff at Vancrest who helped care for Nancy, and a special thank you to Liza Fulton and Mick Murphy who went above and beyond. Nancy had fought numerous medical issues and most recently a battle with dementia, such a difficult disease. She was blessed to have an outstanding group of nurses, social workers, music therapists and chaplain from Everheart Hospice who provided so much kindness and support to Nancy and her family.

Memorial donations can be made in Nancy’s name to a charity of the donors choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. If you would like to share a memory to Nancy’s online memorial, go to alspachgearhart.com.