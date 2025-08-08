OHSAA awards 200 scholarships
COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association and its six District Athletic Boards have awarded $200,000 to 200 recent high school graduates as part of the OHSAA’s Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Program.
In addition, the OHSAA has sent $1,250 to each member high school, a grand total of $1,020,000, to assist with items needed by each school’s athletic department. The money comes from the OHSAA’s Athletic Enrichment Fund, which was established in 2023 for the purpose of providing a financial contribution to each member high school’s athletic department to assist with costs of equipment, uniforms, game transportation, officials and improving student sportsmanship and adult fan behavior.
Each of the 200 scholarship recipients, who were selected by their respective District Athletic Boards, will receive a $1,000 award. This marks the second straight year that $200,000 has been distributed to 200 students; both totals are the highest in the college scholarship program’s 31-year history.
“These scholar-athletes represent the very best of high school athletics,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “Our District Athletic Boards, Board of Directors and OHSAA staff congratulate them on all their accomplishments and wish them well as they work toward their educational and career goals.”
Scholar-Athlete Selection Process
Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for: grade-point averages, class rank, community service activities, varsity letters earned, and individual and team athletic honors. The number of scholarship recipients from each district is based upon the number of schools within the district. The recipients were selected by special committees within each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts. Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.
2025 OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Recipients
Northwest District (40) (area recipients listed in bold)
Ryan Adelsperger, Old Fort
Libbie Baker, West Unity Hilltop
Tate Bender, Lima Shawnee
Grace Blonde, Tiffin Columbian
Meredith Bockrath, Kalida
Brayden Brickman, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
Sidney Brickner, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
Olivia Broering, Coldwater
Haylie Brunner, Sandusky Perkins
Rebekah Case, Lucas
Anthony Clark, Perrysburg
Blake Coleman, Tiffin Calvert
Josh Cornell, Port Clinton
Cody Depweg, Coldwater
Lillian Farmer, Norwalk
William Frimel, Minster
Brady Griggs, Arlington
Abe Hermes, Milan Edison
Raegan Hutchison, Waynesfield-Goshen
Emma Kelbley, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic
Thomas Koh, Lima Shawnee
Tyler Lammers, Leipsic
Rees Lewis, Shelby
Kacey Like, McComb
Adria Miller, Rockford Parkway
Harper Myers, Haviland Wayne Trace
Nova Okuley, Defiance Tinora
Samuel Paeth, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic
Bryce Puckett, Carey
Eric Sander, Pemberville Eastwood
Alec Schaublin, Defiance Tinora
Jay Schroeder, New Knoxville
Zachary Shawberry, Tiffin Columbian
Jacob Siebeneck, Kalida
Kate Simmons, Findlay
Ava Stammen, Minster
Grace Stieber, Monroeville
Avae Unrast, Maria Stein Marion Local
Laura Valette, Perrysburg
Joseph Webb, Vermilion
Southeast District (18)
Averey Cottrill, Lancaster Fairfield Union
Abbie Deeds, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant
Elijah Ford, Ironton High School
Walker Fowble, Oak Hill
Carson Free, Bainbridge Paint Valley
Ava Heller, Thornville Sheridan
Ethan Hochstetler, Wheelersburg
Addison Jackson, Stewart Federal Hocking
Miller McKenzie, Wheelersburg
Jacey McKnight, Marietta
Jaekyn Ridout, Lucasville Valley
Maggie Risner, Minford
Jayce Rothwell, Seaman North Adams
Dylan Shupert, South Webster
Olivia Tabler, Stewart Federal Hocking
Timberlyn Templeton, Racine Southern
Mia Vastine, Wheelersburg
Tucker Williams, Jackson
Northeast District (55)
William Anderson, Ashtabula St. John
Logan Ash, North Canton Hoover
Kendra Berger, Creston Norwayne
Ryan Bridenthal, Canton GlenOak
Brooklyn Cavey, Seville Cloverleaf
Carson Clase, McDonald
Madeline Crooks, Ashtabula Edgewood
Nayeli Cruz, Apple Creek Waynedale
Anthony Derubeis, Richfield Revere
Chloe Dostal, Massillon Perry
Alesha Felix, Loudonville
Madisyn Fisher, Brookfield
Kylie Flere, McDonald
Gradyn Flynn, Chagrin Falls Kenston
Joe Fox, Wellington
Tristan Franks, Apple Creek Waynedale
Mia Gaffney, Canfield
Sydney Harbour, Canton GlenOak
Jacsyn Hilliard, Alliance Marlington
Avery Horning, Alliance
Josie Howard, Solon
Elizabeth Jackson, Columbiana
Grace Johns, North Jackson Jackson-Milton
Brooke Lehmkuhl, Wellington
Layla Lemin, Akron Ellet
Gianna Lenahan, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit
George Libecco, Solon
Kendall Lower, Canal Fulton Northwest
Kaylee Lusk, Massillon Jackson
Andrea Maddox, Hanoverton United
Sean McNulty, Massillon Jackson
Parker Metsker, Creston Norwayne
Aaron Miedel, Kidron Central Christian
Andrew Naugle, Akron Coventry
Lena Piktel, Bay Village Bay
Sadie Poudevigne, Chagrin Falls Kenston
Jane Rathbun, Rocky River
Emily Ridgeway, Kirtland
Hadassah Rivera, Lowellville
Lucas Ryan, Alliance Marlington
Beyla Sadler, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding
Allyson Schultz, Richfield Revere
Drew Shapiro, Canfield
Drew Slone, North Jackson Jackson-Milton
Chloe Smith, Austintown Fitch
Elizabeth Spalding, Austintown Fitch
Aiden Stecker, Salem
Prince Tran, Amherst Steele
Alysa Troyan, West Salem Northwestern
Beatrice Ullom, Bay Village Bay
Charles Vatolin, Bay Village Bay
Kaleb Wayt, Orrville
Andrew Whitfield, Girard
Ava Williams, Elyria
Olivia Williams, Mayfield
East District (17)
Aleigha Busse, Duncan Falls Philo
Ryan Cassidy, Minerva
Russ Dickinson, Toronto
Drew Gasber, St. Clairsville
Micah Hardesty, Warsaw River View
Carson Long, New Philadelphia
Adrienne Lowe, St. Clairsville
Ellie Mason, New Philadelphia
Nicholas Norman, Byesville Meadowbrook
Julia Sciarretti, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic
Jamie Smith, Hannibal River
TyLynn Smith, Cadiz Harrison Central
Lexy Starner, Millersburg West Holmes
Isabelle Stoldt, Dover
Marabelle Thornberry, Byesville Meadowbrook
Nathen Wright, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic
Riley Zamensky, New Concord John Glenn
Central District (28)
Jathan Agrawal, Lewis Center Olentangy
Cowin Becker, Galion Northmor
Delainy Boles, Marion Elgin
Isaac Brady, Columbus Wellington School
Joshua Byers, Danville
Emalene Chevalier, Lancaster
Tiana Estrada, Delaware Olentangy Berlin
Theo Falkenhain, Gahanna Columbus Academy
Lincoln Gardner, Powell Olentangy Liberty
Kara Glesenkamp, Delaware Hayes
Thomas Haley, Columbus Bishop Watterson
Paul Knapke, Hilliard Davidson
Andy Li, Gahanna Columbus Academy
Xiaoxuan Li, Westerville South
Kristina Ma, Columbus School for Girls
Marinn McGuire, Caledonia River Valley
Samantha Morris, Columbus School for Girls
Christian Moulton, Powell Olentangy Liberty
Sydney Opfer, Howard East Knox
Neela Ramachandran, Worthington Thomas Worthington
Christopher Ritchie, Mechanicsburg
Tyler Roof, Columbus Bishop Ready
Chaz Sakala, Delaware Hayes
Maria Stack, Powell Olentangy Liberty
Keelin Swisher, Grandview Heights
Logan Whitney, Howard East Knox
Avery Williams, Newark Licking Valley
Caroline Zeiger, Gahanna Columbus Academy
Southwest District (42)
Maggie Anderson, Covington
Emily Aselage, Tipp City Tippecanoe
Sophia Bajwa, Botkins
Cameron Barclay, Milford
William Bertoli, Loveland
Carson Brown, Botkins
Rowan Brown, Hamilton Badin
Owen Canan, Bradford
Caroline Chernock, Hamilton Ross
Ryan Coyle, Cincinnati Country Day
Aliou Diallo, Lockland
Kyle Edelmann, Anna
Laura Fagan, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame
Daniel Fogt, Hamilton Ross
Ashlyn Gearhardt, Piqua
Miley Goetz, Kettering Archbishop Alter
Annabelle Hageman, Cincinnati Oak Hills
Kellen Hart, Kettering Archbishop Alter
Emma Hartmann, Morrow Little Miami
Avery Jackson, Jackson Center
Vincent Jensvold, West Carrollton
Ben Lehman, Cincinnati St. Xavier
De’Andreiona Lichtenberg, Jackson Center
Taran Logwood, West Liberty-Salem
Evelyn Metze, Cincinnati Mariemont
Elise Moeller, Cincinnati Ursuline Academy
Ayva Moore, Cincinnati Oak Hills
Nathan Moser, Monroe
Kennedy Muhlenkamp, Fort Recovery
Avery Roethlisberger, Franklin Bishop Fenwick
Jacob Schmitmeyer, Russia
Brayden Seibert, Bethel-Tate
Kaitlyn Senger, Cincinnati Mercy McAuley
Natalee Shafer, Mason
Addison Shappie, Russia
Craig Stanford, West Liberty-Salem
Elizabeth Staudter, Anna
Will Stevens, Cincinnati Mariemont
Addison Swope, Clarksville Clinton-Massie
Grace Taylor, Brookville
Mahima Vasa, Milford
Cale Wilson, Clarksville Clinton-Massie
