OHSAA awards 200 scholarships

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association and its six District Athletic Boards have awarded $200,000 to 200 recent high school graduates as part of the OHSAA’s Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Program.

In addition, the OHSAA has sent $1,250 to each member high school, a grand total of $1,020,000, to assist with items needed by each school’s athletic department. The money comes from the OHSAA’s Athletic Enrichment Fund, which was established in 2023 for the purpose of providing a financial contribution to each member high school’s athletic department to assist with costs of equipment, uniforms, game transportation, officials and improving student sportsmanship and adult fan behavior.

Each of the 200 scholarship recipients, who were selected by their respective District Athletic Boards, will receive a $1,000 award. This marks the second straight year that $200,000 has been distributed to 200 students; both totals are the highest in the college scholarship program’s 31-year history.

“These scholar-athletes represent the very best of high school athletics,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “Our District Athletic Boards, Board of Directors and OHSAA staff congratulate them on all their accomplishments and wish them well as they work toward their educational and career goals.”

Scholar-Athlete Selection Process

Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for: grade-point averages, class rank, community service activities, varsity letters earned, and individual and team athletic honors. The number of scholarship recipients from each district is based upon the number of schools within the district. The recipients were selected by special committees within each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts. Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.

2025 OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Recipients

Northwest District (40) (area recipients listed in bold)

Ryan Adelsperger, Old Fort

Libbie Baker, West Unity Hilltop

Tate Bender, Lima Shawnee

Grace Blonde, Tiffin Columbian

Meredith Bockrath, Kalida

Brayden Brickman, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon

Sidney Brickner, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon

Olivia Broering, Coldwater

Haylie Brunner, Sandusky Perkins

Rebekah Case, Lucas

Anthony Clark, Perrysburg

Blake Coleman, Tiffin Calvert

Josh Cornell, Port Clinton

Cody Depweg, Coldwater

Lillian Farmer, Norwalk

William Frimel, Minster

Brady Griggs, Arlington

Abe Hermes, Milan Edison

Raegan Hutchison, Waynesfield-Goshen

Emma Kelbley, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic

Thomas Koh, Lima Shawnee

Tyler Lammers, Leipsic

Rees Lewis, Shelby

Kacey Like, McComb

Adria Miller, Rockford Parkway

Harper Myers, Haviland Wayne Trace

Nova Okuley, Defiance Tinora

Samuel Paeth, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic

Bryce Puckett, Carey

Eric Sander, Pemberville Eastwood

Alec Schaublin, Defiance Tinora

Jay Schroeder, New Knoxville

Zachary Shawberry, Tiffin Columbian

Jacob Siebeneck, Kalida

Kate Simmons, Findlay

Ava Stammen, Minster

Grace Stieber, Monroeville

Avae Unrast, Maria Stein Marion Local

Laura Valette, Perrysburg

Joseph Webb, Vermilion

Southeast District (18)

Averey Cottrill, Lancaster Fairfield Union

Abbie Deeds, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant

Elijah Ford, Ironton High School

Walker Fowble, Oak Hill

Carson Free, Bainbridge Paint Valley

Ava Heller, Thornville Sheridan

Ethan Hochstetler, Wheelersburg

Addison Jackson, Stewart Federal Hocking

Miller McKenzie, Wheelersburg

Jacey McKnight, Marietta

Jaekyn Ridout, Lucasville Valley

Maggie Risner, Minford

Jayce Rothwell, Seaman North Adams

Dylan Shupert, South Webster

Olivia Tabler, Stewart Federal Hocking

Timberlyn Templeton, Racine Southern

Mia Vastine, Wheelersburg

Tucker Williams, Jackson

Northeast District (55)

William Anderson, Ashtabula St. John

Logan Ash, North Canton Hoover

Kendra Berger, Creston Norwayne

Ryan Bridenthal, Canton GlenOak

Brooklyn Cavey, Seville Cloverleaf

Carson Clase, McDonald

Madeline Crooks, Ashtabula Edgewood

Nayeli Cruz, Apple Creek Waynedale

Anthony Derubeis, Richfield Revere

Chloe Dostal, Massillon Perry

Alesha Felix, Loudonville

Madisyn Fisher, Brookfield

Kylie Flere, McDonald

Gradyn Flynn, Chagrin Falls Kenston

Joe Fox, Wellington

Tristan Franks, Apple Creek Waynedale

Mia Gaffney, Canfield

Sydney Harbour, Canton GlenOak

Jacsyn Hilliard, Alliance Marlington

Avery Horning, Alliance

Josie Howard, Solon

Elizabeth Jackson, Columbiana

Grace Johns, North Jackson Jackson-Milton

Brooke Lehmkuhl, Wellington

Layla Lemin, Akron Ellet

Gianna Lenahan, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit

George Libecco, Solon

Kendall Lower, Canal Fulton Northwest

Kaylee Lusk, Massillon Jackson

Andrea Maddox, Hanoverton United

Sean McNulty, Massillon Jackson

Parker Metsker, Creston Norwayne

Aaron Miedel, Kidron Central Christian

Andrew Naugle, Akron Coventry

Lena Piktel, Bay Village Bay

Sadie Poudevigne, Chagrin Falls Kenston

Jane Rathbun, Rocky River

Emily Ridgeway, Kirtland

Hadassah Rivera, Lowellville

Lucas Ryan, Alliance Marlington

Beyla Sadler, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding

Allyson Schultz, Richfield Revere

Drew Shapiro, Canfield

Drew Slone, North Jackson Jackson-Milton

Chloe Smith, Austintown Fitch

Elizabeth Spalding, Austintown Fitch

Aiden Stecker, Salem

Prince Tran, Amherst Steele

Alysa Troyan, West Salem Northwestern

Beatrice Ullom, Bay Village Bay

Charles Vatolin, Bay Village Bay

Kaleb Wayt, Orrville

Andrew Whitfield, Girard

Ava Williams, Elyria

Olivia Williams, Mayfield

East District (17)

Aleigha Busse, Duncan Falls Philo

Ryan Cassidy, Minerva

Russ Dickinson, Toronto

Drew Gasber, St. Clairsville

Micah Hardesty, Warsaw River View

Carson Long, New Philadelphia

Adrienne Lowe, St. Clairsville

Ellie Mason, New Philadelphia

Nicholas Norman, Byesville Meadowbrook

Julia Sciarretti, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Jamie Smith, Hannibal River

TyLynn Smith, Cadiz Harrison Central

Lexy Starner, Millersburg West Holmes

Isabelle Stoldt, Dover

Marabelle Thornberry, Byesville Meadowbrook

Nathen Wright, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Riley Zamensky, New Concord John Glenn

Central District (28)

Jathan Agrawal, Lewis Center Olentangy

Cowin Becker, Galion Northmor

Delainy Boles, Marion Elgin

Isaac Brady, Columbus Wellington School

Joshua Byers, Danville

Emalene Chevalier, Lancaster

Tiana Estrada, Delaware Olentangy Berlin

Theo Falkenhain, Gahanna Columbus Academy

Lincoln Gardner, Powell Olentangy Liberty

Kara Glesenkamp, Delaware Hayes

Thomas Haley, Columbus Bishop Watterson

Paul Knapke, Hilliard Davidson

Andy Li, Gahanna Columbus Academy

Xiaoxuan Li, Westerville South

Kristina Ma, Columbus School for Girls

Marinn McGuire, Caledonia River Valley

Samantha Morris, Columbus School for Girls

Christian Moulton, Powell Olentangy Liberty

Sydney Opfer, Howard East Knox

Neela Ramachandran, Worthington Thomas Worthington

Christopher Ritchie, Mechanicsburg

Tyler Roof, Columbus Bishop Ready

Chaz Sakala, Delaware Hayes

Maria Stack, Powell Olentangy Liberty

Keelin Swisher, Grandview Heights

Logan Whitney, Howard East Knox

Avery Williams, Newark Licking Valley

Caroline Zeiger, Gahanna Columbus Academy

Southwest District (42)

Maggie Anderson, Covington

Emily Aselage, Tipp City Tippecanoe

Sophia Bajwa, Botkins

Cameron Barclay, Milford

William Bertoli, Loveland

Carson Brown, Botkins

Rowan Brown, Hamilton Badin

Owen Canan, Bradford

Caroline Chernock, Hamilton Ross

Ryan Coyle, Cincinnati Country Day

Aliou Diallo, Lockland

Kyle Edelmann, Anna

Laura Fagan, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame

Daniel Fogt, Hamilton Ross

Ashlyn Gearhardt, Piqua

Miley Goetz, Kettering Archbishop Alter

Annabelle Hageman, Cincinnati Oak Hills

Kellen Hart, Kettering Archbishop Alter

Emma Hartmann, Morrow Little Miami

Avery Jackson, Jackson Center

Vincent Jensvold, West Carrollton

Ben Lehman, Cincinnati St. Xavier

De’Andreiona Lichtenberg, Jackson Center

Taran Logwood, West Liberty-Salem

Evelyn Metze, Cincinnati Mariemont

Elise Moeller, Cincinnati Ursuline Academy

Ayva Moore, Cincinnati Oak Hills

Nathan Moser, Monroe

Kennedy Muhlenkamp, Fort Recovery

Avery Roethlisberger, Franklin Bishop Fenwick

Jacob Schmitmeyer, Russia

Brayden Seibert, Bethel-Tate

Kaitlyn Senger, Cincinnati Mercy McAuley

Natalee Shafer, Mason

Addison Shappie, Russia

Craig Stanford, West Liberty-Salem

Elizabeth Staudter, Anna

Will Stevens, Cincinnati Mariemont

Addison Swope, Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Grace Taylor, Brookville

Mahima Vasa, Milford

Cale Wilson, Clarksville Clinton-Massie