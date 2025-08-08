Parkway Class of 1962 to hold reunion

Submitted information

The first graduating class of Parkway High School, the Class of 1962, has planned a reunion in celebration of the 63rd year since graduation. The reunion will be held at Shanes Hall in the park at Shanes Park in Rockford on Friday, September 12.

Social time 4-5:30 p.m.

Dinner at 5:30 p.m.

Class meeting

Football game vs. Minster, for class members who are able to attend.

Those from Rockford High School and Willshire High School and community members who wish to meet and chat with the Class of 1962 are invited to attend the social time.