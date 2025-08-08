Race for city council decreases by one

VW independent staff

While six people filed to run for three Van Wert City Council At-Large seats, only five names will appear on the November 4 general election ballot.

Nominating petitions filed Wednesday afternoon by Darin J. Figel were ruled invalid. According to Pam Henderson, Director of the Van Wert County Board of Elections, Figel didn’t obtain enough valid signatures.

“It was lacking enough good signatures,” she explained. “People move, don’t update voter registration or they print instead of sign or don’t update name change, etc.”

Two of the five remaining candidates running are incumbents seeking re-election: Judy Bowers, who is serving her second term and Jana Ringwald, who is finishing her first term. The remaining three candidates are Hall Block, Dewaine Johnson and Kirby Kelly. All of their nominating petitions have been ruled valid.