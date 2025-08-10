Candidates for 2025 Junior Fair royalty are announced

This year’s royalty candidates are shown above. Top row, left to right: Delana Rank, Elyssa Renner, Josie Williamson, Alexis Hoaglin; Second row: Breanna Pohlman, Gracie Schaadt, Cassidy Rank, Avery Zielke; Third row: Alli Thacher Mackenzie Kreischer, Deanna Dearing, Hailey Logan; Fourth row: Addison Roehm, Aubree Mills, Ellie Mueller, Andrie Schaadt. All 16 young ladies, along with four young men, will be at the Junior Fair Coronation Ceremony on August 20. The 2025 Van Wert County Fair will begin on August 26 and will continue until September 1. The Junior Fair Livestock sale will take place on Tuesday, September 2. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

With the 2025 Van Wert County Fair quickly approaching, the Junior Fair Coronation Committee has announced this year’s candidates for King, Queen, Species, and Project Prince or Princess. The newly crowned royalty will reign over the 169th Van Wert County Fair, scheduled for Tuesday, August 26 through Monday, September 1, with the Junior Fair Livestock Sale taking place the following day.

The coronation ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 20, in the Junior Fair Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the accomplishments of these outstanding youth.

Delana Rank – Daughter of Dave and Patty Rank, Delana is a senior at Lincolnview High School where she participates in Spanish Club, Service Club, Positivity Group, Scholastic Bowl, National Honor Society, Volleyball, and Lincolnview FFA. She has served as class vice president for the past two years and has held multiple leadership roles in FFA. Outside of school, Delana is Vice President of the Junior Fair Board, a 4-H Camp Counselor, and a member of Kingsley Church. Representing Lincolnview FFA and Barnyard Buddies 4-H, she will show dairy and market goats, market lambs, market and breeding rabbits, photography, veterinary science, and scrapbooking projects.

Elyssa Renner – Daughter of Dennis and Maria Renner, Elyssa is a senior at Lincolnview High School where she is involved in FFA, Cross Country, Track, FCA, Service Club, and National Honor Society. Outside of school, she serves as President of the Junior Fair Board and as a mass server at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. In her FFA chapter, she has served as Reporter and is the current President. Representing Lincolnview FFA, Elyssa has exhibited dairy feeders, dairy steers, breeding sheep, furniture restoration, and cake decorating projects.

Josie Williamson – Daughter of Bridget and Cody Williamson, Josie is a graduate of Crestview High School and currently attends the University of St. Francis. In high school, she participated in soccer, track, band, tech crew, jazz band, National Honor Society, and FCCLA. In college, she is involved in Music Tech Club and Tech Crew. Outside of school, she serves on the Junior Fair Board, Fashion Board, and as a Camp Counselor. Representing Harrison Jolly Boosters, Josie has shown market, breeding, and dairy goats; poultry; ducks; sewing; and numerous still projects. She has held leadership roles including president, treasurer, reporter, recreation leader, and health and safety officer.

Alexis Hoaglin – Daughter of Kayla Hoersten and Adam Hoaglin, Alexis is a senior at Lincolnview High School. She is active in FFA, Spanish Club, and Community Service Club, and participates in 4-H and Junior Fair Board. She also volunteers for several church activities. Representing York Commanders 4-H and Lincolnview FFA, Alexis has taken cooking, sewing, cake decorating, horse, and swine projects to the fair, as well as chickens this year. She has served as health and safety officer, secretary, and treasurer for her clubs.

Breanna Pohlman – Daughter of Zach and Kristina Pohlman, Breanna is a junior at Delphos St. John’s High School. She is a candidate for National Honor Society, a member of Delphos FFA, and an active volunteer at her school and church. She also works at Suever Seed and Feed and Jack’s Pizza. Representing Delphos FFA and Venedocia Lads and Lassies 4-H, Breanna has exhibited equine, swine, breeding beef, feeder steers, goats, turkeys, and chickens. She currently serves as Sentinel for Delphos FFA and has held the offices of president, vice president, treasurer, and reporter in her 4-H club.

Gracie Schaadt – Daughter of Dustin and Jamie Schaadt, Gracie is a senior at Lincolnview High School and Vantage Career Center. She is a member of the track team and attends First Baptist Church, where she participates in youth group. A Junior Fair Board member and current reporter, she represents Venedocia Lads and Lassies 4-H and has shown goats, dairy feeders, and chickens.

Cassidy Rank – Daughter of Dave and Patty Rank, Cassidy is a junior at Lincolnview High School where she participates in volleyball, softball, Service Club, Spanish Club, and FFA. She volunteers for Kingsley Church VBS, attends Calvary Evangelical Church Youth Group, and is a Junior Fair Board member. Representing Barnyard Buddies 4-H and Lincolnview FFA, Cassidy has exhibited breeding rabbits, dairy goats, and numerous still projects. She has served as FFA historian, FFA reporter, class vice president, and 4-H club secretary.

Avery Zielke – Daughter of Mark and Melissa Zielke, Avery is a sophomore at Lincolnview High School. She plays golf and softball, participates in Service Club and FFA, and serves as class vice president. She is active on the Soil and Livestock Judging Teams. Outside of school, she attends Salem Presbyterian Church, works in the nursery, and is a Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office Explorer. Representing Lincolnview FFA, Avery has shown dairy feeders and breeding sheep.

Alli Thatcher – Daughter of Shawn and Brenda Thatcher, Alli is a junior at Crestview High School where she participates in varsity softball and FFA. A Junior Fair Board member, she represents Crestview FFA and has shown dairy feeders, beef breeding, and performance and breeding sheep. She has served as FFA historian and treasurer.

Mackenzie Kreischer – Daughter of Michael and Whitney Kreischer, Mackenzie is an eighth grader at Crestview Middle School. She participates in football and basketball cheerleading and choir, and is a competitive dancer at Kim Hohman’s Danceworks. She is also a member of Van Wert All Stars Cheerleading, a tumbler at Flip Tuck, and a volunteer at First Baptist Church VBS. Representing Ohio Challengers 4-H, Mackenzie has taken projects including Roadtrip to Leadership, You’re the Athlete, Science Fun with Physics, Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry, and Tracking Your Health and Fitness. She has demonstrated leadership by mentoring Cloverbuds, assisting with projects, and helping with club cleanup and activities.

Top row: Drew Baldauf and Korbyn Huse. Bottom row: Aiden Kroeger and Xavier Williamson

Deanna Dearing – Daughter of Todd and Sara Dearing, Deanna is a freshman at Lincolnview High School where she participates in track, cross country, and choir. Outside of school, she is a member of Salem Presbyterian Church and the bell choir. Representing Venedocia Lads and Lassies, she has taken rabbits and various still projects to the fair.

Hailey Logan – Daughter of Jamie Hess, Hailey is a junior at Crestview High School where she participates in marching, jazz, and concert band; band leadership; FCCLA; stage crew; and works as a library clerk. Outside of school, she is a HOBY Ohio West alumna and a Smith Walbridge Drum Major. Representing Ohio Challengers 4-H, she has exhibited ducks, turkeys, chickens, horses, and numerous still projects. Her leadership roles include drum major, head woodwind captain, band social media manager, Camp Counselor, and 4-H club president, treasurer, and reporter.

Addison Roehm – Daughter of James and Erica Roehm, Addison is a sophomore at Van Wert High School where she participates in softball and FCCLA. She is a member of Fashion Board, plays in a fall softball league, and volunteers at New Horizons Community Church VBS. Representing Ohio City Blue Ribbon Workers, she has taken turkeys, market goats, Horseless Horse, scrapbooking, Relationships 101, and various cooking and sewing projects. She has served as health and safety officer for her club.

Aubree Mills – Daughter of Shane and Kylie Mills, Aubree is an eighth grader at Crestview Middle School. She volunteers at the Van Wert County Humane Society. Representing 24 Carrots 4-H, she has shown Beginner Horse Management, breeding and market goats, and dairy feeders. She contributes to club fundraisers, concession stands, and sponsorship efforts.

Ellie Mueller – Daughter of Ryne and Corie Mueller, Ellie is a junior at Lincolnview High School where she participates in FFA, concert band, steel band, marching band, and golf. She attends youth group at Marion Baptist Church. Representing Lincolnview FFA and Hoaglin Farmers 4-H, she has shown self-determined projects, swine, and dairy feeders. She serves as 4-H club president, Junior Fair Board member, and Camp Counselor.

Andrie Schaadt – Daughter of Jamie and Dustin Schaadt, Andrie is an eighth grader at Lincolnview Middle School. She participates in marching band, steel band, and track, and is active in her church youth group and community service. Representing 24 Carrots 4-H, she has exhibited chickens, dairy feeders, and horses. She has held the offices of president, health officer, and safety officer.

Drew Baldauf – Son of Tony and Amy Baldauf, Drew is a junior at Lincolnview High School and Vantage Career Center. He is active in FFA, the Livestock Judging Team, and the Soil Judging Team. A Junior Fair Board member, he serves as chairman of the Barn Maintenance Committee. Outside of school, Drew attends Lifehouse Church. Representing Vantage FFA, he will exhibit dairy feeders and dairy steers at the 2025 fair.

Korbyn Huse – Son of Jared and Courtney Huse, Korbyn is a junior at Lincolnview High School and a College Credit Plus student through the University of Findlay. His school activities include FFA, Student Council, Band, Service Club, Science Club, class officer duties, and the Livestock, Interviewing, and Soil Judging Teams. Outside of school, he is a Junior Fair Board member, participates in Twisted Powerlifting, and is a member of the Moulton Trap Shooting Team. A former Jr. Fair Poultry and Beef Prince, he has also served as Vice President of Hoaglin Farmers 4-H and Treasurer of the Van Wert County 4-H Exchange Club. Representing Hoaglin Farmers and Lincolnview FFA, Korbyn has exhibited beef breeding, market steers, dairy feeders, poultry, sheep, and more.

Aiden Kroeger – Son of Shelly and the late Dave Kroeger, Aiden is a sophomore at Delphos Jefferson High School. He participates in golf, bowling, track, baseball, Wildcat Warriors, and FCA. Outside of school, he is a server at Landeck St. John’s Baptist Church and a member of the Landeck Foresters and Junior Fair Board. Representing Venedocia Lads and Lassies 4-H and Delphos FFA, Aiden has exhibited woodworking, swine, goats, and market chickens, and will add sheep, ducks, and fancy poultry this year. His leadership roles include community service officer, safety officer, recreation leader, and treasurer.

Xavier Williamson – Son of Bridget and Cody Williamson, Xavier is a sophomore at Crestview High School and participates in FFA. Outside of school, he is a Junior Fair Board member and a Camp Counselor. Representing Ohio City Blue Ribbon Workers, he has shown fancy poultry, market chickens, turkeys, dairy market and breeding goats, and a variety of still projects.