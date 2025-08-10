Local school start dates for 2025-2026
VW independent staff
It won’t be long before students return to class to begin the 2025-2026 school year. Here is a list of local school start dates, which range from August 13-27.
Crestview Local Schools: Wednesday, August 20
Delphos City Schools: Wednesday, August 20
Delphos St. John’s: Wednesday, August 20
Lincolnview Local Schools: Wednesday, August 13
Parkway Local Schools: Monday, August 18
Spencerville Local Schools: Wednesday, August 27
Van Wert City Schools: Wednesday, August 20 for students in grades 1-12; Wednesday, August 27 for preschool and kindergarten
Vantage Career Center: Thursday, August 14
Wayne Trace Local Schools: Wednesday, August 20
POSTED: 08/10/25 at 8:57 pm. FILED UNDER: News