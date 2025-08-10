Local school start dates for 2025-2026

VW independent staff

It won’t be long before students return to class to begin the 2025-2026 school year. Here is a list of local school start dates, which range from August 13-27.

Crestview Local Schools: Wednesday, August 20

Delphos City Schools: Wednesday, August 20

Delphos St. John’s: Wednesday, August 20

Lincolnview Local Schools: Wednesday, August 13

Parkway Local Schools: Monday, August 18

Spencerville Local Schools: Wednesday, August 27

Van Wert City Schools: Wednesday, August 20 for students in grades 1-12; Wednesday, August 27 for preschool and kindergarten

Vantage Career Center: Thursday, August 14

Wayne Trace Local Schools: Wednesday, August 20