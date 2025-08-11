Duane Paul “Dewey” Adams

Duane Paul “Dewey” Adams, 53, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2025, surrounded by family and (in spirit) by the countless people whose lives he’d touched.

Born in Berks County Pennsylvania on March 18, 1972, to Paul and Betty Adams. Duane lived his 53 years with a rare mix of grit, generosity and wit so sharp it could cut steel, but mostly it just made you laugh until your ribs hurt.

Duane married his soulmate, Danielle, and together they built a beautiful bustling life, full of love, sarcasm and more than a few rescued animals. He was the proud father of Elizabeth, Paul (Hannah), Evan, Emily, and Daisy, and the world’s most devoted “Papa” to Opal. He also leaves behind his mother Betty; his sister, Drena Romberger of Pennsylvania, and a wide extended family, co-workers, and friends that became family. Duane was proceeded in death by his father Paul and his beloved aunt Elsie, who was like a mother to him.

Since 2009, Duane worked for MJ electric, most recently serving as construction manager for the Jay Allen project — a massive 100-mile transmission line rebuild from Fort Wayne to Richmond, a journeyman lineman at heart he was known for finding every person’s “100 percent” and making sure they knew they mattered. He didn’t just manage crews, he built careers, mentored apprentices, and earned the respect of everyone who worked alongside him. Many started as co-workers and ended up as lifelong friends because of him.

His Quanta commitment coin, awarded after stopping to help a young boy who crashed his dirt bike, is just one example of the countless times he put others first. Off the clock, Duane was just as dedicated to his family, to gardening, to reading, and rescuing any animal that needed saving. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and any time spent on the water. He was witty, sarcastic (as hell), and endlessly hard-working, stubborn in the best way, and generous to fault. Duane was the guy who teach you without making you feel dumb, the guy who defend his crew like family and the guy who could make a long day feel shorter with a perfectly timed wisecrack. The industry and the world are both better for having had him in them, and they will feel a little emptier without him. He had the kind of presence that could command a crew, fill a room, or make you laugh, even when you didn’t feel like it.

A celebration of life will be held from 12-6 p.m. Saturday, August 16, at Convoy Fox Hunters.

In lieu flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a legacy college account for their children and granddaughter Opal.

To share in Duane’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangments were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.