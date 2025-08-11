Food drive underway…

Van Wert FOP Lodge 62’s food drive is underway and will run through September 13 to benefit the community food pantry. The Lodge is asking members and community to come together to support those in need. On average approximately 150 families/individuals use the food pantry monthly. The list of the most needed items includes Hamburger Helper, peanut butter, canned pasta, beef stew, canned juice, canned meat, cereal, and non-perishable items. Donated items can be dropped off at the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the Van Wert Police Department and the Van Wert Post of the Highway State Patrol. Photos submitted