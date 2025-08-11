Pedestrian struck by car last month dies

VW independent staff

A man who suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Van Wert in late July has passed away.

A family member confirmed Omar Sites died early Monday afternoon. He had been hospitalized since the July 28 accident outside of Ruler Foods. According to an accident report by the Van Wert Police Department, Barbara Nickles, 66, was operating a 2023 Cadillac XT5 while in the grocery store’s parking lot and began to accelerate in reverse at a high rate of speed from her marked parking stall. The report stated she struck the pedestrian, identified by a family member as Sites, causing him to collide with another parked motor vehicle, which resulted in serious injuries. After striking Sites, Nickles continued to operate her vehicle at a high rate of speed in reverse, causing damage to multiple parked motor vehicles.

Nickles was charged with vehicular assault, a fourth degree felony, and negligent assault, a third degree misdemeanor. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in Van Wert Municipal Court last Monday. Two days later, she waived her right to a preliminary hearing, which usually means the case will go before a grand jury and to Common Pleas Court.

Vehicular assault is punishable by up to 18 months in prison, a $5,000 fine and a license suspension of up to five years. Negligant assault is a third degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500. It’s possible the charges may be upgraded.