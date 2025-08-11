Real estate transfers 8/4-8/8/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from August 4 to August 8, 2025.

Estate of Randall James Gorman to Shawn M. Gorman, a portion of Section 10 in Ridge Township.

Timothy E. Reier, Nancy L. Reier to Timothy E. Reier, Nancy L. Reier, a portion of Section 35 in Harrison Township.

Shawn M. Gorman, Michelle L. Gorman, Gorman Farms Partnership, Shawn M. Gorman Partner to Gorman Family Farms LLC, a portion of Section 10 in Ridge Township.

Jesse R. Rode, Jesse Rode to Jodi Odell, Delphos inlots, lot 790.

Integrity Real Estate LLC to Daniel C. Perkins, Van Wert inlots, lot 1552.

Lindsay R. Foster, Brandon Foster to Brock C. Blackmore, Erika Blackmore, Van Wert inlots, lot 4546.

Mary L. Allen to Laura Young Van Wert inlots, lot 2822; lot 2883.

Benjamin Wise, Cayla Wise to Benjamin Wise, Cayla Wise, Van Wert inlots, lot 1728.

Julius G. Krizan, Cynthia S. Krizan to Cole J. Harting, Kathyrn E. Harting, a portion of Section 10 in Pleasant Township.

Lanita Eileen McCoy to Keith A. Collins, Sheila R. Chilcote-Collins, Van Wert inlots, lot 912.

Paul E. Lichtensteiger, Teresa L. Lichtensteiger, Paul Lichtensteiger, Teresa Lichtensteiger to Alan R. Lichtensteiger, Teresa L. Lichtensteiger, a portion of Section 20 in Harrison Township.

Alan R. Lichtensteiger, Beverly S. Lichtensteiger, Alan Lichtensteiger to Paul E. Lichtensteiger, Teresa L. Lichtensteiger, a portion of Section 28 in Harrison Township.

Sharon A. Osting Living Trust, Sharon A. Osting Living TR, Jodi K. Thompson TR to Bradley Mendenhall, Lydia Mendenhall, a portion of Section 17 in Hoaglin Township.

Bradley Mendenhall, Lydia Mendenhall to Bradley Mendenhall, Lydia Mendenhall, a portion of Section 17 in Hoaglin Township.

John Joseph Nienberg, Jody Nienberg, Jody L. Nienberg to Wiechart Investment Properties LLC, Delphos inlots, lot 765.

Theresa Sue Stuckey to Ryan B. Stuckey, Van Wert inlots, lot 1588.

Teeter Irrevocable Trust, Teeter Irrevocable Trust TR, Kevin J. Speith TR to Stuart A. Grotrian, Mary J. Grotrian, a portion of Section 19 in Tully Township.

Quinn A. High to Zachary C. Cozado, a portion of Section 25 in Hoaglin Township.

Amy Lynn Proctor, Amy Proctor to Cedar Ridge Group LLC, Middle Point inlots, lot 239.

Brotherwood Rentals LLC to Mark A. Brotherwood, Brenda K. Brotherwood, Ohio City inlots, lot 475; lot 565.

Kyle A. E. Brotherwood, Sierra Brotherwood, Nicole E. Wannemacher, Bradley J. Wannemacher, Hope A. Rager, Bradley Wannemacher to Mark A. Brotherwood, Brenda K. Brotherwood, a portion of Section 28 in Liberty Township; Ohio City inlots, lot 261; lot 262; lot 263.

Mark A. Brotherwood, Brenda K. Brotherwood to Brotherwood Irrevocable Trust, Brotherwood Irrevocable Trust TR, Nicole E. Wannemacher TR, Ohio City inlots, lot 261; lot 262; lot 263; lot 475; lot 565; a portion of Section 22 in Liberty Township.

Clouse Family Trust, Clouse Family Trust TR, David D. Clouse TR to Elsworth Farms LLC, a portion of Section 29 in Liberty Township; a portion of Section 29 in Liberty Township.

David D. Clouse, Kimberly S. Clouse to Elsworth Farms LLC, a portion of Section 29 in Liberty Township; a portion of Section 29 in Liberty Township.

David D. Clouse, David Donald Clouse, Tonia D. Clouse Verville, Tonia Verville, Troy D. Clouse, Kimberly S. Clouse, Mark J. Verville to Elsworth Farms LLC, a portion of Section 20 in Liberty Township; a portion of Section 28 in Liberty Township; McKee lot 17; lot 18; lot 23; lot 24; lot 25; lot 26; lot 31; lot 32.

David D. Clouse, Kimberly S. Clouse to Elsworth Farms Irrevocable Trust TR, Elsworth Farms Irrevocable Trust, Tonia D. Clouse Verville TR, Troy D. Clouse TR, Van Wert inlots, lot 3402.

Daniel J. Lindeman Preservation Trust, Daniel J. Lindeman Preservation Trust TR to David J. Lindeman, Keersten M. Lindeman, a portion of Section 27 in Washington Township.

Jennings Road Church of Christ, Church of Christ Van Wert to Warren J. Staley Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Warren J. Straley Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement TR, Kelly J. Straley Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Kelly J. Straley Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Van Wert inlots, lot 3962.

Warren J. Staley Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Warren J. Straley Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement TR, Kelly J. Straley Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Kelly J. Straley Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Warren J. Staley Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Warren J. Straley Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement TR, Kelly J. Straley Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Kelly J. Straley Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Van Wert inlots, lot 3962.

Estate of Charles Huelsman, estate of Charles Huelsman ADM, Dillon W. Staas IV ADM to Devford Properties LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 3675.

Estate of Rick Baker, estate of Rick Baker EX, estate of Rick L. Baker, estate of Rick L. Baker EX, Crystal Speck to Karen L. Banks, a portion of Section 28 in Pleasant Township.

Karen L. Reinhart, Anthony Reinhart, Anthony F. Reinhart to Jodie Ellerbrock, Van Wert inlots, lot 1395; 1396; lot 1397.