Richard Laurence Ward, a devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend left us peacefully on August 6, 2025, at the age of 83.

Born on July 3, 1942, in Convoy, Richard spent his life in Van Wert, where he became known not just for his skilled trade as a journeyman tool & die maker, but also for his vibrant spirit and remarkable sense of humor.

As an Army veteran, Richard was a protector at heart-stepping up for his sisters after the loss of their father and later for his own daughters, Melissa and Miranda, who looked up to him with immense love and admiration. His loyalty knew no bounds, and he had a knack for making everyone feel special, as he never met a stranger. If you didn’t know him, you certainly would shortly after meeting him.

Richard found joy in muzzle loading and tending to his beloved vegetable garden, but his true passion lay in exploration. After the passing of his wife, Richard transformed a van into his mobile adventure hub and took to the open road to explore the vast landscapes of North America. He often found himself off-grid for weeks at a time, weaving tales of epic travels, including one where he claimed, with a twinkle in his eyes, to have ventured as far as the North Pole. His adventurous heart mirrored his zest for life and willingness to embrace whatever his daughters had in store for him.

Richard leaves behind his cherished daughters, Dr. Melissa Bowman and Miranda (Adam) Garcia, along with his beloved grandchildren, Jacob and Scott Bowman and Autumn, and Christian Garcia. He is also survived by his dear siblings: sisters, Amy Landin and Sharon Clark and brother, Lanny Ward.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Adams)Ward; parents, Richard and Betty (Bruner)Ward; and brother, Danny Ward.

In the spirit of Richard’s love for adventure and connection, let’s remember the laughter, the tales, and the countless moments that made him such a remarkable person. He may be gone, but his stories will live on in our hearts forever.

It was Richard’s wish that no public services be held.

