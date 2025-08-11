VW independent prep golf roundup

Van Wert 165 Wayne Trace 171

PAYNE — At Pleasant Valley Golf Course, the Cougars beat Wayne Trace in a dual match 165-171 on Monday. The match medalist was Wayne Trace’s Brady Rossworm, who shot a 39. Van Wert had three golfers who each carred a 41 – Zach Stoller, Griff McCracken and Carter Wright. Chipping in the fourth score was Brock Stoller with a 43.

Van Wert’s junior varsity also won 196-218, and Noah Krites was the match medalist with a 40.

Lincolnview 156 Paulding 166 Crestview 183

DEFIANCE — Lincolnview won Monday’s tri-match with Paulding and Crestview at Auglaize Golf Club.

Seth Brant led the Lancers with a 37, followed by Bosten Bailey and Jacob Geier (39 each) and Chayse Overholt (41). Paulding’s Jack Daeger led the Panthers with a 38, followed by Tyler Goyings (41) and Nick Hatcher and Gannon Parrett (43 each).

Crestview’s Mathew Dealey was the match medalist with a school record 4-under par 32. Logan Schlemmer carded a 47, followed by Kash Lichtensteiger (51) and Chase Feasby (53).