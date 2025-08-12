Bonnie & Clyde coming to VWCT

The cast is set for the Van Wert Civic Theatre’s upcoming fall musical, Bonnie & Clyde. It’s described as an electrifying production that tells the story of America’s most notorious outlaw couple in a thrilling, dramatic, and musical journey filled with passion, rebellion, and consequences.

Taking on the iconic roles of the infamous outlaw duo are Cheyenne Weber as Bonnie Parker and Ashton Szabados as Clyde Barrow. Their performances promise to bring both intensity and vulnerability to these complex historical figures, capturing the passion and desperation that defined their legendary crime spree.

Joining Weber and Szabados is a talented supporting cast that brings the world of Bonnie & Clyde to life. Nick Long portrays Clyde’s loyal brother, Buck Barrow, alongside Hannah Davis as Buck’s devoted wife, Blanche. Adam Ries takes on the role of determined lawman Ted Hinton, while Joe Warnement plays the steadfast Sheriff Schmid. Taylor Hesseling appears as the fiery Preacher, with John Havill as Henry Barrow and Amy Boley as Emma Parker. Jami Sons-Beard portrays Clyde’s mother, Cumie Barrow, with Kim Warnecke and Amanda Block as Trish and Stella, respectively. Kristin Lee plays Governor Ferguson, and Alea Rex appears as Eleanore. Grayson Baker and Abbie Mengerink round out the principal cast as Young Clyde and Young Bonnie. The ensemble includes Dianna Hicks, Nevaeh-Leoni Higgins, Sean Carpenter, Anna Cassidy, Stacy Rife, Doug Grooms, Luna Lantz, and April Lantz.

Performances will be held September 18, 19, 20, 21 and September 25, 26, 27, 28 at the Van Wert Civic Theatre. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets will go on sale beginning September 4. Patrons can purchase tickets online at vwct.org or by calling the box office at 419.238.9689.